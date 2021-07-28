 Skip to main content
Missoula County records 100th COVID-19 death
Missoula County records 100th COVID-19 death

Missoula County recorded its 100th death from COVID-19 on Tuesday, according to a county news release.

"The staff of the Missoula City-County Health Department send our sincerest condolences to all the families, friends, and loved ones who have lost someone to this terrible virus," the release said.

There were 30 new COVID-19 cases reported on Tuesday, bringing the county's number to 124 active cases. In response to the recent uptick, the health department said on Tuesday that it is strongly recommending county residents wear a mask.

Highly transmissible, the delta variant of the virus has spread through the United States and is responsible for nearly all of the COVID-19 cases in Montana. The first delta variant case in Missoula County was reported last week, though health officials cautioned that was likely an undercount.

The Missoula health department does not have the ability to reinstitute a mask mandate due to legislation passed in the last state session.

A moment of silence will be observed at the Missoula County Commissioner's public meeting at 2 p.m. Thursday in the Sophie Moiese Room in the Missoula County Courthouse.

 
