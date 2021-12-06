Missoula County records 16 new COVID cases, has lowest number of active cases since August

Missoula recorded 16 new COVID-19 cases on Monday and has 229 cases considered active.

The 229 active cases are the lowest in Missoula County since late August. The 30 to 39 age range has the highest number of cases, with 52 currently active in that demographic according to Missoula City-County Health Department data. There have been 17,536 cumulative COVID cases in Missoula County.

Missoula's seven-day positivity rate is 7.5%, which is also significantly lower than it was two weeks ago. There are currently 10 people hospitalized in Missoula County, four of whom are county residents.

A significant majority of those who have been hospitalized since late August are unvaccinated, according to health department data.

Vaccination rates continue to steadily increase, with 68.75% of the county's total population eligible for the vaccine (those aged 5 and over) having at least one dose.

The county's stated goal for long-term immunity is 75% of the county's total population. Currently, 59.83% of the county's total population is considered fully vaccinated.

While nearly 97% of the county's residents between 70 and 79 have had at least one dose of the vaccine, that is starkly contrasted to those who are age 20 to 29. Just 56.9% of that age group has had at least one dose of the vaccine.

The COVID vaccine was recently approved for those age 5 to 11 and 23.6% of that population has had at least one dose. Over 77% of people age 30 to 39 and 40 to 49 have had at least one dose of the COVID vaccine.

There have been 187 deaths in Missoula County due to COVID, per health department data. There are 13 active COVID cases at the University of Montana, with no new cases at UM reported on Monday.

Jordan Hansen covers news and local government for the Missoulian. Shout at him on Twitter @jordyhansen or send him an email at Jordan.Hansen@Missoulian.com

