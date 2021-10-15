Missoula County records 5 COVID-19 deaths on Friday

Missoula County recorded five deaths due to COVID-19 on Friday.

"This is among the highest deaths recorded in a single day," said Hayley Devlin, a public information officer for the county health department, in an email. "Friday’s deaths include one young adult, one middle-aged adult and three older adults."

Seventeen people have died in Missoula County from the virus since the beginning of October. Nineteen people died here in September.

"We’re seeing a significant loss of life in our community," said county health officer D'Shane Barnett in a statement. "It is devastating. We need to come together as a community and practice the precautions we know work to limit the spread of disease and ultimately the loss of life in our community."

Montana has the second highest COVID-19 incidence rate in the country, behind only Alaska, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Cindy Farr, the county's COVID-19 incident commander, said Montana is particularly susceptible to deaths from the virus because of an aging population, a history of poorer health outcomes for rural residents and a "staggeringly" low vaccination rate for rural areas.