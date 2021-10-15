Missoula County records 5 COVID-19 deaths on Friday

Missoula County recorded five deaths due to COVID-19 on Friday.
"This is among the highest deaths recorded in a single day," said Hayley Devlin, a public information officer for the county health department, in an email. "Friday’s deaths include one young adult, one middle-aged adult and three older adults."
Seventeen people have died in Missoula County from the virus since the beginning of October. Nineteen people died here in September.
"We’re seeing a significant loss of life in our community," said county health officer D'Shane Barnett in a statement. "It is devastating. We need to come together as a community and practice the precautions we know work to limit the spread of disease and ultimately the loss of life in our community."
Montana has the second highest COVID-19 incidence rate in the country, behind only Alaska, according to the Mayo Clinic.
Cindy Farr, the county's COVID-19 incident commander, said Montana is particularly susceptible to deaths from the virus because of an aging population, a history of poorer health outcomes for rural residents and a "staggeringly" low vaccination rate for rural areas.
“Rural communities are being affected at a greater rate than urban communities," Farr said. "It’s a big part of the health department’s mission to fix health disparities in our rural communities. We have a vaccine clinic scheduled in Seeley Lake on Oct. 20 and we hope rural residents will take advantage of it."
Farr said the best way to ensure a person does not end up seriously ill or hospitalized due to COVID-19 is to get a vaccination.
The health department’s vaccination site at the Southgate Mall is open seven days a week and accepting walk-ups and appointments for first and second dose patients. Residents seeking third doses or booster doses must make an appointment. The clinic’s hours and a link to make appointments can be found on missoulainfo.com.
The no-cost vaccine clinic taking place in Seeley Lake on Oct. 20 will run from noon to 5 p.m. at 3150 MT 83 N. and no appointment is necessary.
"We send our sincerest condolences to the family, friends and loved ones of everyone lost to this terrible virus," Barnett said.