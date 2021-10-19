 Skip to main content
Missoula County records 8 more COVID deaths
COVID-19

Missoula County records 8 more COVID deaths

A technician works on a line for packaging preparation for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at the company's facility in March in Puurs, Belgium. 

The Missoula City-County Health Department recorded eight additional COVID-19 deaths on Monday. That brings the number of county residents who have died due to the disease to 25 in just the month of October. In September, 19 people died in the county.

Some of the deaths occurred over the weekend and all the victims were older adults, said health department spokeswoman Hayley Devlin. 

"We're seeing more deaths and they're coming in a lot faster," Devlin said. "The people who are dying are typically unvaccinated or if they're fully vaccinated, they're elderly."

The few fully vaccinated individuals who have died from COVID-19 are often over 80 years old with other health conditions, she said.

"Herd immunity can play a big role in protecting our vulnerable elders who have already done everything in their power to protect themselves," Devlin said.

Most people who are getting infected recently are younger, she added.

"I think a lot of people in their 20s or 30s or even teens don't realize that even though the virus usually doesn't harm them, it still can," she said. "We're seeing the highest levels of infection in these populations."

On Oct. 12, a 29-year-old Missoula resident, Jacob Dunlap, passed away due to complications from COVID-19, according to his obituary.

Devlin said people in the younger age groups can also spread the virus to older people, who are more susceptible to being hospitalized or dying.

"We need younger people to step up and do their part and get vaccinated," she said.

To make an appointment to get vaccinated in Missoula County, visit mcchdcovid.timetap.com.

Also on Tuesday, Montana became the state with the highest number of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people in the country.

The New York Times COVID tracker moved Montana into the top slot as the state hit 97 cases per 100,000 people per day.

Idaho and Wyoming follow with 78 cases and 75 cases per 100,000 people respectively. Alaska, which had been number one over the weekend, has moved down to fourth in the country with 71 cases per 100,000 people.

Last year, COVID peaked in Nov. 2020 and worked its way back down to settle at a manageable level during the summer months. During this stable period, the state averaged about 10 cases per 100,000 people per day. That’s about 107 cases per day in the state.

Third doses are available for those who have received the Pfizer vaccine and are immunocompromised and 65 years old and older. Adults 50 to 64 years with underlying medical conditions should also receive a third shot if they have received the Pfizer vaccine.

Those who received Pfizer and are 18 to 64 years old in essential worker positions may get a booster, as their risk of exposure to COVID-19 is increased.

Moderna recipients can receive a booster if they have a moderately to severely compromised immune system.

Later this week, the FDA will make recommendations for J&J recipients in regards to booster shots.

Billings Gazette reporter Emily Schabacker contributed to this story.

