Missoula County records 8 more COVID deaths

Devlin said people in the younger age groups can also spread the virus to older people, who are more susceptible to being hospitalized or dying.

"We need younger people to step up and do their part and get vaccinated," she said.

To make an appointment to get vaccinated in Missoula County, visit mcchdcovid.timetap.com.

Also on Tuesday, Montana became the state with the highest number of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people in the country.

The New York Times COVID tracker moved Montana into the top slot as the state hit 97 cases per 100,000 people per day.

Idaho and Wyoming follow with 78 cases and 75 cases per 100,000 people respectively. Alaska, which had been number one over the weekend, has moved down to fourth in the country with 71 cases per 100,000 people.

Last year, COVID peaked in Nov. 2020 and worked its way back down to settle at a manageable level during the summer months. During this stable period, the state averaged about 10 cases per 100,000 people per day. That’s about 107 cases per day in the state.