Missoula County reports 2 additional COVID-related deaths
Active cases as of Nov. 6, 2020.

A map showing active cases by county posted by the state on Friday.

 David Erickson

The Missoula City-County Health Department reported on Friday morning that two Missoula County residents died on Thursday evening from complications due to COVID-19 infection.

So far, 27 total county residents have died from COVID-related complications

The department can't release any more details about the individuals other than to say one was a male, one was a female and they were both age 70 or older.

"The health department and local government leadership send our deepest condolences to the families, friends, and loved ones impacted by these losses at this difficult time," a news release said. "We urge community members to continue being supportive of each other’s health by diligently practicing good hand-washing hygiene, limiting social circles to five or fewer people, maintaining six feet of safe space between others, wearing cloth face-coverings that fully cover the nose and mouth and staying home when experiencing any symptoms of illness."

