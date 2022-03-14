Missoula County reports 6 new COVID cases; no new deaths in 3 weeks

Missoula County added six new cases of COVID on Monday, bringing the county to 148 active reports.

The active case count is up slightly from last Monday when the county had 129 active cases, the fewest since mid-December.

Although active cases are up slightly, the county’s seven-day positivity rate as well as its incident rate are continuing to decline. The incident rate is the seven-day average of new COVID cases per 100,000 residents.

The incident rate for the county is currently at 11, last week it was at 16. Missoula County is still considered to be experiencing “accelerated spread” as the incident rate is between 10-24 cases.

Missoula County’s seven-day positivity rate is at 4.54%.

County residents between the ages of 30-39 account for 18.24% of all active cases in the county, the most of any age demographic. They are followed by those aged 40-49 who account for 17.57%.

The latest surge caused by the highly contagious omicron variant peaked in Missoula County on Feb. 6, when there were 3,647 active reports.

No new deaths were reported among residents in the last three weeks. There have been a total of 201 deaths due to COVID-related illness out of the 27,192 cumulative cases among Missoula County residents.

COVID in schools

There were no new cases of COVID reported among University of Montana students and staff on Monday. This is the sixth week in a row that no new cases were reported over the weekend.

There are three active cases associated with the university, down from four last week and 13 the week before, according to county data. There have been a total 1,612 cumulative cases associated with the university.

Masks are no longer required in classrooms and labs at the university. However, face coverings must be worn in medical settings on campus and public transportation.

Missoula County Public Schools reported 15 new cases of COVID among its students and staff last week, which is up slightly from the 11 reported the week prior.

Only seven schools reported new cases last week, with Meadow Hill Middle School posting the most of any school with five new reports.

