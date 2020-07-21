Missoula County reports new COVID-19 cases

Missoula County reported a total of 23 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, with 19 new positive cases over the weekend and four new cases since Monday.
The county currently has 58 active COVID-19 cases with more than 330 close contacts. The county has had a cumulative total of 180 cases with 121 recoveries and one death. One resident is currently hospitalized.
On Tuesday, Missoula County COVID-19 Incident Commander Cindy Farr reiterated that people ages five and up residing in or visiting Missoula need to wear face coverings to remain in compliance with Gov. Steve Bullock's mask directive.
The Missoula County Board of Commissioners also approved Tuesday a one-year lease for a new COVID-19 testing location. The county's current testing facility is located at the fairgrounds.
The health department sought a new location due to approaching summer heat and the likelihood that COVID-19 will continue into the winter, and staff will need a facility that allows them to continue testing under the harsh conditions.
Adriane Beck, the Missoula County director of the Office of Emergency Management, said the new facility, located at 4025 Flynn Lane, formerly housed the Garden City warehouse and has a large bay that will allow for drive-through testing.
She said the drive-through component was one of the primary features that the county looked for in a new testing facility. The 10,000-square-foot facility will also include office space and allow the department to move other staff under one roof.
Commissioners also approved a letter to Gov. Bullock asking for an all-mail primary election in November due to COVID-19 concerns, and that Bullock announce his decision soon so the county can notify voters, train judges and finalize polling locations if needed.
"The discussion has been that the governor will likely make a decision at the end of August," said Bradley Seaman, Missoula County elections administrator. "Coming into August, we'll have to have trained additional election judges."
Seaman said training judges in a time crunch poses a "big concern" because the county would have to pay to train judges, whom they would not need if the county went to an all-mail election.
Tuesday, the state of Montana reported 97 new COVID-19 cases and 1,179 active cases and 49 hospitalizations statewide. The state has had a cumulative total of 2,712 positive cases and 40 deaths to date.
In her video briefing, Farr also revisited the topic of discrepancies between local and state reporting of COVID-19 case counts. She said the county still has the most up-to-date case counts, close contacts and recovered cases.
"Our Missoula City-County Health Department is the first point of contact when there's a positive COVID-19 case," Farr said. "... We do take ownership of these ongoing differences in the data at the local level and continue taking steps to ensure that we're maintaining efficient and effective communication, especially as it relates to infectious disease data."
Farr said she can't speak to the state's discrepancies other than to note that "there have been and there will continue being discrepancies in state and local reporting."
"This has more to do with the volume of cases at the local and state level, state and local staffing capacity and the timing of the standardized processes for opening a case, investigating a case, tracing the close contacts, and then closing a case when the patient moves into recovery."
