Missoula County reports new COVID-19 cases

Missoula County reported a total of 23 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, with 19 new positive cases over the weekend and four new cases since Monday.

The county currently has 58 active COVID-19 cases with more than 330 close contacts. The county has had a cumulative total of 180 cases with 121 recoveries and one death. One resident is currently hospitalized.

On Tuesday, Missoula County COVID-19 Incident Commander Cindy Farr reiterated that people ages five and up residing in or visiting Missoula need to wear face coverings to remain in compliance with Gov. Steve Bullock's mask directive.

The Missoula County Board of Commissioners also approved Tuesday a one-year lease for a new COVID-19 testing location. The county's current testing facility is located at the fairgrounds.

The health department sought a new location due to approaching summer heat and the likelihood that COVID-19 will continue into the winter, and staff will need a facility that allows them to continue testing under the harsh conditions.

Adriane Beck, the Missoula County director of the Office of Emergency Management, said the new facility, located at 4025 Flynn Lane, formerly housed the Garden City warehouse and has a large bay that will allow for drive-through testing.