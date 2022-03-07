Missoula County reports two new COVID cases, fewest active cases since December

Missoula County added two new cases of COVID on Monday, bringing the county to 129 active reports, the fewest since mid-December.

People between the ages of 40-49 account for 23% of all active cases in the county, the most of any age demographic. They are followed by residents aged 30-39, who make up 17% of active cases.

The latest surge caused by the highly contagious omicron variant peaked in Missoula County on Feb. 6, when there were 3,647 active reports.

Just as the number of new cases has fallen, so has the county’s seven-day positivity rate as well as its incident rate, which is the seven-day average of new COVID cases per 100,000 residents.

The incident rate for the county is currently at 16. Missoula County is still considered to be experiencing “accelerated spread” as the incident rate is between 10-24 cases.

Missoula County’s seven-day positivity rate sits at 7.52%.

No new deaths were reported among residents in the last two weeks. There have been a total of 201 deaths due to COVID-related illness out of the 27,106 cumulative cases among Missoula County residents.

There are seven residents and nine non-residents hospitalized with COVID in Missoula County, according to county data.

COVID in schools

There were no new cases of COVID reported among University of Montana students and staff on Monday. This is the fifth week in a row that no new cases were reported over the weekend.

There are four active cases associated with the university, down from 13 last week and 81 the week before, according to county data.

Masks are no longer required in classroom and lab settings at the university. However, face coverings must be worn in medical settings on campus and public transportation.

Missoula County Public Schools reported 11 new cases of COVID among its students and staff last week, the fewest number of new weekly cases reported in the district since the first full week of December.

Last week was the first week of the district’s relaxed mask policy, which moved the mask requirement to a recommendation. The change to the policy was based on new guidance from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention.

