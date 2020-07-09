Missoula County requires face masks at indoor public spaces

If a business or indoor space still refuses or fails to follow the mandate, they may receive a warning from the Health Department, and possibly a health officer's order if they still fail to comply after a warning.

"You may be familiar with health officer orders in the context of a restaurant," Conley said. "If a restaurant is operating with a kitchen that is so unsanitary that it's not safe for the public to eat there, that particular restaurant may be closed through a health officer closure order. So the possibility of that type of order is on the table."

It is also possible that a civil action may be taken to enforce the order if a business refuses to close or comply.

Cloth face coverings help prevent respiratory droplets from traveling into the air and onto other people, and are most likely to reduce the spread of COVID-19 when they are widely used by people in public settings, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Board of Health issued a strong recommendation for mask use in April.