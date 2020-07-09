Missoula County requires face masks at indoor public spaces

People are required to wear face masks in public in Missoula County under a rule passed Thursday by the Missoula City-County Board of Health to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
The rule is effective immediately and requires people ages 12 and older to wear face coverings in indoor public spaces. Possible exemptions include people who are eating or drinking, or during strenuous physical activities when it might be impractical or unsafe.
"We are trying to make widespread use of this, a pretty simple concept," said Ellen Leahy, director and health officer of the Missoula City-County Health Department. "Because COVID is contagious and unfortunately, it can be most contagious two days before a person even knows that they have symptoms, so by the time you know you have it, if you do not have an asymptomatic case, you may have already spread it at your workplace and in the public."
The rule and order are directed at businesses and operators of indoor public spaces, not individuals, said Deputy County Attorney Anna Conley.
"The idea of this role is to regulate an indoor space, not regulate an individual's actions, and to ensure that indoor spaces are safe for all those who enter them, including employees and patrons," Conley said.
Conley said enforcement will be complaint-based and that the health department will reach out to a business or the operator of an indoor public space refusing to enforce this requirement to ensure that the business or operator is aware of its mandate and able to follow it.
If a business or indoor space still refuses or fails to follow the mandate, they may receive a warning from the Health Department, and possibly a health officer's order if they still fail to comply after a warning.
"You may be familiar with health officer orders in the context of a restaurant," Conley said. "If a restaurant is operating with a kitchen that is so unsanitary that it's not safe for the public to eat there, that particular restaurant may be closed through a health officer closure order. So the possibility of that type of order is on the table."
It is also possible that a civil action may be taken to enforce the order if a business refuses to close or comply.
Cloth face coverings help prevent respiratory droplets from traveling into the air and onto other people, and are most likely to reduce the spread of COVID-19 when they are widely used by people in public settings, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The Board of Health issued a strong recommendation for mask use in April.
"We had hoped that we, in the community, would be able to increase the normal use of masks to a widespread use," Leahy said. " … Unfortunately, although a lot of people are trying and a lot of businesses are trying to require masks, we have been called upon and it is clearly indicated that it's going to take more of a mandate to support those that are trying, and those that do wish to go out and not be unnecessarily exposed to someone else's germs."
The Board of Health meeting to discuss the mask mandate came after city and county elected officials, local hospitals and various organizations urged the Missoula City-County Health Department to take action and require masks.
Leahy said she is also issuing a health officer's order as a companion piece to the new rule. She said her order will also include recommendations for masks for people ages 2 to 12.
This story will be updated.
