Missoula County restaurants, bars to stay open later

Board of Health member Amber Sherrill also expressed support of the revised rule and reminded bars and restaurants that their compliance will be key to making sure the changes work.

Leahy said that while some establishments have had compliance problems, the vast majority were compliant out of 84 spot checks on New Year's Eve. She said the revisions to the rule also aim to curb the possibility of people driving to neighboring counties to go out to eat and drink at establishments that stay open later before returning to Missoula. She said structured settings, such as those that will exist in Missoula County with mitigation measures, provide more protections than unstructured settings that exist in some other counties.

Leahy said she has "no date in mind" when the local mask mandate might be rescinded.

A letter from the Missoula Downtown Association, which represents more than 100 downtown food and beverage businesses, also thanked the Board of Health and local health officials for their response to the concerns voiced by Revive Missoula Bars & Restaurants.

"The health and well-being of our community members and our businesses are both vitally important, and we commend you for collaborative leadership to balance the needs of public health and economic health," the letter read.

