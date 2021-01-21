Missoula County restaurants, bars to stay open later

Starting Friday, restaurants and bars in Missoula County will be able to return to normal operating hours after the Missoula City-County Board of Health voted unanimously to lift a 10 p.m. curfew for the establishments.
The move comes about a week after Gov. Greg Gianforte lifted a statewide restriction put in place by former Gov. Steve Bullock that required bars and restaurants to close by 10 p.m. In December, the Missoula City-County Board of Health extended the curfew to ensure that local efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 were continued through a transition in state leadership.
The decision to lift the local curfew in Missoula County came after a coalition called Revive Missoula Bars & Restaurants expressed concerns to local health officials about how some restrictions were harming local businesses struggling to outlast the pandemic. In November, the coalition, which represents over 70 local businesses, worked with the local health department on revising restrictions so restaurants and bars could operate with later hours under certain conditions. However, Gov. Steve Bullock's directives pertaining to restaurants and bars rendered that effort moot.
Now, bars and restaurants in Missoula County will be able to stay open later, with some new measures in place.
Restaurants, bars, breweries, distilleries and casinos are no longer limited to 50% capacity but are limited "to the degree necessary to ensure customer groups maintain 6 feet from other customer groups," according to the new rule. No more than 8 people can be seated at a table together, up from the previous limit of 6 people per table from the old rule.
Bar service is prohibited as a measure to prevent mingling among customers or crowding at the bar, with exceptions for a few establishments based on their food and beer and wine license.
"There's no standing around playing darts, there's no playing pool," said Missoula City-County Health Officer Ellen Leahy.
Other mitigation measures such as employee pre-shift health checks, reduced capacity, face covering use and enhanced cleaning and sanitation are also required.
Erika Peterman, who is representing Revive Missoula Bars & Restaurants, said during the Board of Health meeting Thursday that the coalition is in total agreement with the revisions, but said the coalition will continue to work with the health department to develop a variance request process for establishments that don't fit within the "one-size-fits-most" rule.
Board of Health member Amber Sherrill also expressed support of the revised rule and reminded bars and restaurants that their compliance will be key to making sure the changes work.
Leahy said that while some establishments have had compliance problems, the vast majority were compliant out of 84 spot checks on New Year's Eve. She said the revisions to the rule also aim to curb the possibility of people driving to neighboring counties to go out to eat and drink at establishments that stay open later before returning to Missoula. She said structured settings, such as those that will exist in Missoula County with mitigation measures, provide more protections than unstructured settings that exist in some other counties.
Leahy said she has "no date in mind" when the local mask mandate might be rescinded.
A letter from the Missoula Downtown Association, which represents more than 100 downtown food and beverage businesses, also thanked the Board of Health and local health officials for their response to the concerns voiced by Revive Missoula Bars & Restaurants.
"The health and well-being of our community members and our businesses are both vitally important, and we commend you for collaborative leadership to balance the needs of public health and economic health," the letter read.