Missoula County road work off to a measured start

It’s a slow spring for the Missoula County roads department, just as it’s been slow on Missoula County roads.

The coronavirus has combined with manpower shortages and budget uncertainties that could put holds on summer roadwork.

The onset of COVID-19 has affected the roads department in unexpected ways, said Shane Stack, the county’s public works director. For one, his crew of 22 or so in Missoula and Seeley Lake is reduced substantially.

“We haven’t laid off anybody, but we’ve had some folks staying at home because they’ve got kids to watch with school not in session, and a few are kind of in the high-risk category, so we just keep them home and keep them safe,” Stack said.

Construction and infrastructure projects are deemed essential services in the COVID-19 crisis, and county crews have been supplied and schooled to adhere to state and federal guidelines.

“For the first three weeks of this, it was busy because it’s the normal stuff plus trying to figure out all these little things we’ve got to do different because of the virus,” Stack said. “Once we had that figured out, it kind of got back to normal, though I wouldn’t say it’s normal for our crews. We want them to work as safely as possible.”