Missoula County road work off to a measured start

It’s a slow spring for the Missoula County roads department, just as it’s been slow on Missoula County roads.
The coronavirus has combined with manpower shortages and budget uncertainties that could put holds on summer roadwork.
The onset of COVID-19 has affected the roads department in unexpected ways, said Shane Stack, the county’s public works director. For one, his crew of 22 or so in Missoula and Seeley Lake is reduced substantially.
“We haven’t laid off anybody, but we’ve had some folks staying at home because they’ve got kids to watch with school not in session, and a few are kind of in the high-risk category, so we just keep them home and keep them safe,” Stack said.
Construction and infrastructure projects are deemed essential services in the COVID-19 crisis, and county crews have been supplied and schooled to adhere to state and federal guidelines.
“For the first three weeks of this, it was busy because it’s the normal stuff plus trying to figure out all these little things we’ve got to do different because of the virus,” Stack said. “Once we had that figured out, it kind of got back to normal, though I wouldn’t say it’s normal for our crews. We want them to work as safely as possible.”
The county’s road department worked with the city of Missoula's street division to develop protocol to handle safe-distancing requirements. Stack said they stocked up on spray bottles to fill with disinfectant. All workers have gloves, masks and safety glasses on the job, and paper towels to wipe down gas pump handles and vehicles.
“We obviously want to keep that 6 feet of distance. We’re trying to keep crews separated as much as possible, so keep them in vehicles as much as possible and in separate vehicles as much as possible,” Stack said. “They’re still having to do things together once in awhile where they’re on the ground.”
The usual spring maintenance jobs are covered — filling potholes, cleaning culverts, graveling, clearing roadway edges for proper drainage.
“There’s a lot of things we can do and stay fairly lean and get a lot done,” Stack said. “It’s really hard to know what we’re going to be able to do without knowing what the financials look like.”
He’ll wait until property taxes are due in May to see how his budget shapes up. At Thursday's (remote) public meeting, county commissioners will present a letter to Treasurer Tyler Gernant requesting a delay until July 1 in the billing of mobile home and personal property taxes.
Stack said the fate of a local option gas tax on the June 2 ballot is also a factor.
If the tax of 2 cents per gallon in Missoula County passes, “it gives us a little bit of a cushion to try to keep moving ahead with some of the projects,” he said.
Best-case scenario: the county will take advantage of a state highway job to repave three roads in the Seeley-Swan region.
One of the Montana Department of Transportation’s 2020 projects is to redo a 10-mile segment of Highway 83 in the Condon area.
Stack said the project will entail the removal of a large quantity of used asphalt. The county has an agreement with MDT to recycle the asphalt and deliver the milled material to Holland Lake Road, Frontier Drive/Canyon Drive around the Seeley Lake Airport, and Placid Lake Road south of Seeley.
“The milled material comes with asphalt binder already attached, so we rejuvenate it into mix, blade it and compact it, then come back with chip sealer,” Stack said.
“With the recycled material, we're going to get a pretty good price on putting on a good surface.”
“We supply millings a lot of times to counties or cities that coordinate with us,” Bob Vosen, MDT’s Missoula Division supervisor, said. “Some counties like them, some don’t. Flathead County will take every cup of millings they can get. One of the downsides is they don’t have as much control over the schedule. They have to be willing to deal with the millings when they’re produced. That can be a hassle, but you don’t want the tail wagging the dog.”
Stack, who was named Missoula County’s public works director a year ago after a 24-year career as an engineer with MDT, said the county typically wasn’t interested in the state’s used highway material. But he is.
“It’s a really good use of material. I think it’s a win-win, essentially,” he said. “That’s material MDT’s contractor would have to haul off or stockpile somewhere.”
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.