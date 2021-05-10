Missoula County rolls back mask mandate to recommendation

"(Good Food Store) is listening to our local public health experts and deferring to their guidance that at this time mask wearing may be downgraded to a recommendation," a statement from the store said on Monday. "We recognize that not all of our customers will be equally comfortable with this change, and we are sensitive to those varying and strongly held feelings.

"At this time, however, it is simply not possible for us to hold a higher standard than what is recommended by our local health officials."

Early in the pandemic, Home ReSource adopted a mask policy and said despite some push back in the beginning, it's been a successful safety measure for them.

"We're proud of what we've done and we're really grateful to our community for working together to keep people safe," said Katie Deuel, Home ReSource executive director, on Monday. "And (masks are) one of our important options to do that.

"We aren't caught up enough to change anything right now, but we will really be thinking about how we might change things going forward, but we will continue to encourage people to wear masks for the indefinite future"

The Artists' Shop, an artist-owned cooperative gallery in Missoula, will keep its mask mandate in place, said Sue Spanke, a member of the shop.