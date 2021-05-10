Missoula County rolls back mask mandate to recommendation

The mask mandate in Missoula County was rolled back to a recommendation on Monday after COVID-19 vaccination numbers reached 60% locally.
On April 15, the Missoula City-County Health Department said it would rescind the mask mandate on May 11 if certain parameters were met. However, the change went into effect a day early as it met its goal this weekend of having 60% or more of the county's eligible residents having at least one dose of the vaccine.
"We've been phasing out mandated mitigation measures, so this is the fourth and should be the last phase," Missoula County Health Officer Ellen Leahy told the Missoulian on Monday. "We got the data (that 60% of eligible residents had gotten a first dose) this morning and that was the trigger for rescinding the local mask mandate and issuing recommendations."
Health officials have stressed they are still strongly encouraging Missoula County residents to wear masks and socially distance in situations where they are around other people. Leahy also said people eligible should seek vaccination as soon as possible.
Last week Gov. Greg Gianforte signed House Bill 257, which effectively ends local health jurisdiction's ability to enforce mask mandates. Businesses will still have the ability to require a mask for entrance under the new law.
If there is a spike in cases, health departments will likely not be able to reinstate a mask mandate due to HB 257, Leahy said. Several house bills regarding what health departments are now able to do will be discussed at a Missoula City-County Health Board meeting next week.
The mask mandate being pushed to a recommendation is the latest in a series of decisions by the health department and health board rolling back measures that have been in place for over a year.
In March, the health department said it expected large events with over 1,000 people to consult with them regarding how best to mitigate risk. Businesses and organizations such as the Missoula Paddleheads, the University of Montana, Missoula County Fairgrounds and the Downtown Missoula Partnership were involved in those conversations.
The Missoula Health Board voted on March 18 to lift event capacity restrictions, which went into effect in early April after the county met an initial first-dose vaccine goal. And on April 5, health department officials implemented shorter quarantine measures for those exposed to COVID-19.
Leahy said individual organizations and businesses have been responsible in implementing mitigation measures on their own.
"We have a really good culture here in our community of still using those measures voluntarily," Leahy said. "We're hoping to see the same thing with the mask mandate."
Missoula businesses will now be faced with a decision as to whether or not they will continue to require masks. The Good Food Store, which was the first large retailer in Missoula to require a mask, said on Monday they will continue to recommend — but not require — face coverings in the store.
"(Good Food Store) is listening to our local public health experts and deferring to their guidance that at this time mask wearing may be downgraded to a recommendation," a statement from the store said on Monday. "We recognize that not all of our customers will be equally comfortable with this change, and we are sensitive to those varying and strongly held feelings.
"At this time, however, it is simply not possible for us to hold a higher standard than what is recommended by our local health officials."
Early in the pandemic, Home ReSource adopted a mask policy and said despite some push back in the beginning, it's been a successful safety measure for them.
"We're proud of what we've done and we're really grateful to our community for working together to keep people safe," said Katie Deuel, Home ReSource executive director, on Monday. "And (masks are) one of our important options to do that.
"We aren't caught up enough to change anything right now, but we will really be thinking about how we might change things going forward, but we will continue to encourage people to wear masks for the indefinite future"
The Artists' Shop, an artist-owned cooperative gallery in Missoula, will keep its mask mandate in place, said Sue Spanke, a member of the shop.
They are certainly happy to keep doors open, but would like to keep both the artists and the public safe, she said.
Spanke expressed concern during public comment at the April 15 health board meeting and again during an interview Monday after the county's announcement.
"One of my worries is as healthy and good as many Missoula people are, in the summer Missoula is full of people from all over the country and some may be coming from places that aren't particularly healthy right now," she said. "I'm hoping that everyone else gets on board and do the right thing and protect people by wearing as mask."
Spanke added: "The health department and the CDC are only asking us to please wear a mask instead of enforcing it. I hope that doesn't make it difficult for me or my co-workers when we're working in the store."
