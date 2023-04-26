In an effort to address community needs in the more rural parts of Missoula County, the county government awarded $20,000 to community organizations in Bonner, Condon, Potomac, Frenchtown and Lolo this week. The set of grants represents the county’s first round of its Rural Grants Program.

Grants Administrator Heidi West said the program is aimed at “empowering rural communities to have the county help meet needs they’ve identified.”

The Rural Grants are divided between Micro Grants — between $100 and $500 — and Impact Grants — between $501 and $4,000. Micro Grants are awarded monthly while funding is available, whereas Impact Grants go out once per year.

The Impact Grants went to Potomac School District, the Seeley Lake Lions Club, The Original Swan River Tavern Foundation, the Bonner-Milltown History Center, Travelers’ Rest Preservation and Historical Society, and Symphony in Schools.

In Potomac, $4,000 will go to purchasing a walk-in cooler to ensure food safety for students and community members. In Seeley Lake, $4,000 will be used to hire Red Cross-certified swim instructors to teach swim lessons for approximately 97 children at Double Arrow swimming pool.

$3,750 goes to The Original Swan River Tavern Foundation in order to construct a concrete foundation for the tavern located at the Swan Valley Museum in Condon. The Bonner-Milltown History Center will use $3,000 to transcribe 12 roundtable history programs for archival preservation.

At Travelers’ Rest in Lolo, $2,625 will support hosting local Indigenous historians and artisans to provide interpretive demonstrations. An equal amount will also provide partial funding for musicians from the Missoula Symphony Orchestra to visit classrooms in Seeley Lake, Lolo, Frenchtown, Target Range and Bonner.

West said the county received 19 applications for Impact Grants, and demand was about three times more than the available funding. While the government couldn’t give awards to all the applicants, West said the program also works to bring attention to community needs so the Missoula County Commissioners can target those projects in the future.

The county also awarded four Micro Grants in March, and applications are currently open until April 30 for this month’s round of funding.

The Seeley Lake Market won an award to rent a portable toilet. The Frenchtown Senior Citizens group will use its award to buy food and beverage materials, as well as cleaning supplies, to help maintain the Frenchtown Fire Hall that hosts many local events. The Seeley Lake Bear Fair’s award will go to purchasing materials and bear spray for the annual community event that raises awareness about bear safety. East Missoula United used its award to create a mailer for the Earth Day Cleanup Event held April 22.

Eligible entities for Micro Grants include 501(c)3 not-for-profit organizations, schools, special districts, community councils and individuals. Projects must be located in Missoula County, outside Missoula city limits.

Additional guidelines and requirements are available at http://missoula.co/ruralgrant. West also said she is available to discuss project ideas by emailing hwest@missoulacounty.us.