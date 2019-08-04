Missoula County's public safety budget has grown nearly $7 million, or 30%, since Sheriff T.J. McDermott took office in 2015, nearly twice the pace of the general fund.
The public safety budget combines expenses from the Sheriff's Office and Detention Center. County officials note the increase in that budget — the largest taxpayer-funded budget in the county — came after a period of relatively flat funding, and year-over-year growth has recently slowed.
But the county also believes some of those expenses should have been paid by the state. In a clash that could land in court, Missoula County is looking to collect millions of dollars from the Montana Department of Corrections for housing state inmates at the local facility.
"The Legislature chose to balance its budget by reducing the funds to DOC, and we are the victims of those consequences," said Deputy County Attorney Matt Jennings last week.
Legislative changes have made the county jail a more expensive piece of the local budget pie.
The Missoula County Attorney's Office is looking to recover funding from the state Department of Corrections after the Montana Legislature put a cap on per diem payments for housing state inmates at the county facility, Jennings said.
The cap doesn't account for inflation or increase in costs, he said, but Missoula County is looking for millions of dollars out of the DOC, which includes back pay for years of delayed per diem payments. If mediation doesn't work out against a legislative mandate, the matter may go to the courts to decide, as officials considered in January.
"It's just not representative of the cost of incarcerating inmates at our jail," Jennings said. "Unfortunately DOC doesn't have a lot of wiggle room."
Either way, the overall funding request for public safety is going up.
This year, the total public safety request for funding for fiscal year 2020 is $23.98 million, up slightly from $23.57 million the year before.
That growth in the public safety budget does match up with an increase in calls for service to county law enforcement, which grew from 22,245 in 2015 to 27,386 in 2018, about a 23% increase, according to figures provided to the Missoulian.
But that leap in funding to the Sheriff's Office is justified considering this sheriff's administration began adding deputies to the force in 2015 for the first time since 1985, spokeswoman Brenda Bassett told the Missoulian. In that time frame, Missoula County's population jumped about 40,000 people.
The way things are paid for has changed, as well, she said. Ballistic vests, for example, were expired when the new administration took office in 2015 and required a large up-front cost to rectify, according to Bassett.
Now equipment is on a five-year schedule, meaning one-fifth of the cost is squirreled away each year, to make sure things like ballistic vests aren't a compromise for deputies responding to calls, or a liability for the county.
"That just can't happen," Bassett said. "Those are necessities for public safety and our officers.
"This is spending we needed."
According to figures provided by Missoula County Chief Financial Officer Andrew Czorny, expenditures for the county's public safety budget dating back to 2015 show the year-over-year increase has slowed in recent years. The amended budget for fiscal year 2016 was an 11% increase over the previous year, while the last three years have not surpassed 7% growth over the previous year.
Czorny pegged growth of the general fund — the second largest budget — at approximately 17% since 2015.
This year, the sheriff's office is asking for an additional $280,232 to add three deputies, which would fill out the new "Special Duties Unit," to be in courtrooms. In June, five judges from District and Justice courts submitted a joint letter to the Missoula County Board of Commissioners supporting McDermott's request to increase security in courtrooms. County Attorney Kirsten Pabst did the same, supporting the request with an anecdote in her June 18 letter.
"In one instance, an armed defendant was on his way to the courthouse to kill Judge (Ed) McLean, his ex-wife who was here to testify, and me," she wrote. "Fortunately, he was diverted by an alert off-duty officer. … Had he made it to the courthouse, current staff would likely not have been able to prevent a number of innocent casualties.
"The Missoula courthouse security system lags behind much of the United States and even other jurisdictions in Montana. It is a matter of time before something terrible happens here," Pabst warned.
Extra deputies have been on hand for high-intensity court hearings, like the sentencing hearing for Augustus Standingrock and Tiffanie Pierce, convicted of killing two people and attempting to dissolve their bodies in tubs of acid. Typically, bailiffs are the only law enforcement presence in courtrooms; for that day, deputies were on hand to pat down each person who entered the courtroom.
The budget also includes a request for an additional $203,993 for the detention center, more than half of which is anticipated overtime costs. Bassett said because of high turnover at the jail, staff there have to patch together shifts to ensure the required number of deputies are on hand.
About $43,000 of the detention center request is for additional training for detention officers. As the cost of training rises, budgeting for training "reduces our exposure to lawsuits," Lt. Jeff Rodrick wrote in the request to county officials.
The remainder of the request would add a part-time employee to handle visitation over the weekends, when most families visit someone at the jail, and promoting an officer to a second corporal on shift to "spread out the responsibilities for a better span of control."
Bassett said the Sheriff's Office has taken a more engaged role in the county's process by joining the budget committee in recent years. This approach, she said, helps prepare for incoming costs as the way law enforcement operates. Domestic violence calls, for example, take longer than they used to with more interaction with victim-witness services, and transient populations "pushed out to the county" have become another focal point for law enforcement's attention.
"These are problems we haven't seen before," she said.