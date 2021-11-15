Missoula County school trustees set conditions for lifting mask policy

The Missoula County Public Schools board of trustees has approved a series of triggers that would allow lifting the universal masking policy as early as the beginning of January.

At an October meeting, trustees approved an extension of the mask policy with the expectation that the district’s COVID task force would meet to establish the decision-making criteria for the board’s consideration.

The indicators identify goals of improved COVID conditions throughout the district and community.

“I think it helps a little bit, having some numbers that people can watch and be assured that there are some metrics we’re looking at,” MCPS Superintendent Rob Watson said at last week's board of trustees meeting.

The approved indicators are based on vaccine availability for children between the ages of 5 and 11, as well as meeting two of three other conditions related to county incident rate, new weekly cases at MCPS, and close contacts.

Now that the vaccine has been available to the younger age group, the district will wait about eight weeks to allow for immunity to consider the goal met. The district is not requiring that a specific number of people get vaccinated. The vaccine was first made available to children in Missoula County on Nov. 8.

After the vaccine goal is met, the district will have to meet the following conditions for the mask policy to be lifted by the board: the county incident rate must be less than or equal to 20 for 14 consecutive days; new cases at MCPS must be less than or equal to 30 for three out of four consecutive school weeks; and the number of close contacts at the district must be less than or equal to 125 for three out of four consecutive school weeks.

If the mask mandate is lifted, and any of the indicators subsequently rise above the agreed-upon goals, the district will reinstate the mask policy.

At this point, the district has not been at or below any of those metrics at any point this school year, but the trends are improving.

Last week, MCPS reported there were 28 new cases of COVID among district students and staff and 32 active cases. This was the first week this school year that the district experienced fewer than 30 new cases.

The district operated on an abbreviated schedule for conferences, so the most recent data available does not reflect a full week of school.

The previous week the district posted 32 new COVID cases and ended that week with 34 active reports. The most new cases reported among students and staff this school year was 94 during the first full week of October.

The district identified 131 students or staff as close contacts to a COVID-positive individual by the end of last week. The highest number of close contacts this school year was 362 during the first full week of October, the lowest was reported at 121 during the first week of school.

The indicator that the district is the furthest away from meeting is the county incident rate. As of Monday, Missoula County’s incident rate is 38 new daily cases per 100,000 people in the past seven days. In order to meet that goal, the county’s incident rate must be less than or equal to 20 per 100,000 for 14 consecutive days.

