Missoula County seeking applicants for 35 board and committee positions

Terms for 35 positions on Missoula County boards and committees expire on Dec. 31, 2021, and the county is looking for applicants.

In a news release, the county stated that current members who are eligible will be given priority and new applicants are encouraged to apply. Application forms can be submitted at boards.missoulacounty.us/apply.

Positions are open on 22 different boards, councils and committees. Applications are due by 3 p.m. on Dec. 6.

The Airport Authority Board is seeking one regular member for a five-year term running through 2026, and then the remainder of one alternate term that runs through 2025.

The Animal Control Board is seeking one regular member on a two-year term running through 2023, while three regular positions and two alternate positions are open on the Aquatic Invasive Species Board.

A new alternate position is available on the Bonner-Milltown Community Council and is open to those who live in Missoula County School District 14. The term runs through May 31, 2023.

Similarly, the East Missoula Community Council is also seeking one partial alternate term that runs through May 31, 2023, and the remainder of one regular vacant term that ends on the same date.

The Florence-Carlton Cemetery Board is seeking one regular three-year term that runs 2024. The county's Food Policy Board is seeking one regular member for a term that also runs through 2024.

The committee for the Historical Museum at Fort Missoula is seeking two regular members for a three-year term running through 2024.

The Impact Fee Advisory Committee is looking for two three-year terms that end on 2024. Larchmont Golf Course's board is seeking one regular member term expiring on at the end of 2021 and then the remainder of a vacant alternate term running through 2023.

Lolo's community council is seeking an alternate partial term that runs through May 31, 2023. The Lolo Mosquito Control Board is seeking applicants for two three-year terms that run through 2024.

The Missoula Consolidated Planning Board is looking for four regular members and one alternate members with a term that runs through 2023.

Missoula's Urban Transportation District is looking for one four-year term that runs through 2025. The Open Lands Advisory Committee is seeking applicants for four three-year terms running through 2024 as well as two alternate members.

The Planning and Zoning Commission has one, two-year term open and the Weed Control Board has three regular member three-year terms that need to be filled.

The Zoning Board of Adjustments is looking for two regular members and one alternate member.

The Evaro-Finley O'Keefe, Swan Valley and West Valley Community councils are also seeking applicants. Lastly, the Greenough Potomac Rural Fire Service Area board and the Seeley Cemetery Board are each seeking one regular member.

Jordan Hansen covers news and local government for the Missoulian. Shout at him on Twitter @jordyhansen or send him an email at Jordan.Hansen@Missoulian.com

