Missoula County seeking applicants for Tax Appeal, several community councils

The Missoula County commissioners are seeking applications for several boards and councils throughout the area.

Applications are due by 3 p.m. on Friday, March 4.

Two boards have open positions — the Tax Appeal and the Seeley Lake Cemetery District. The tax appeal board position is to fill one three-year term that expires on March 31, 2025.

"The board is comprised of five members and meets to hear taxpayers' appeals from property tax assessments and attend meetings called by the state tax appeal board," a county release said. "The county tax appeal board is in session from July 1 until Dec. 31 of the current tax year to hear protests concerning assessments made by the Department of Revenue. The board meets until all protest have been considered."

Those wishing to apply for that position should be aware protests are often heard during business hours and require board member participation during that time, the release said.

One three-year term, beginning on May 1, 2022 and ending on April 30, 2025 is open for the Seeley Lake Cemetery District position. There is also one vacant seat open with a term that ends on April 20, 2024.

Several vacant terms are also open on the Evaro-Finley O'Keefe, Swan Valley and the West Valley Community Councils. The Evaro-Finley O'Keefe council is looking to fill one term that runs through May 31, 2023 and another that runes through May 31, 2022.

The Swan Valley community council has one vacant term that runs through May 31, 2023, and is also looking for a paid, hourly position to take minutes during meetings.

Lastly, West Valley has two vacant terms open — one which runs through May 31, 2022, and another that runs through May 31, 2023.

To apply, go to boards.missoulacounty.us/apply and submit an application.

Jordan Hansen covers news and local government for the Missoulian. Shout at him on Twitter @jordyhansen or send him an email at Jordan.Hansen@Missoulian.com

