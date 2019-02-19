Missoula County is exploring how to recoup “significant” delinquent property taxes owed at the former Smurfit-Stone Container mill site, and may pursue legal options focused on the lending company that helped finance the property’s purchase in 2011.
During a closed-door session on Tuesday, Deputy County Attorney Anna Conley discussed legal strategy with the county commissioners over how to proceed. Conley didn’t give a specific amount of how much was owed, but Missoula County delinquent tax records show M2Green, which bought the former mill site, is $382,713 in arrears on seven of its 15 parcels.
“The county is discussing its options regarding how to address this and ensure the significant delinquent taxes are paid so local jurisdictions, like the Frenchtown schools and fire department, can get their funds,” Conley said after the meeting.
M2Green is an Illinois-based company that specializes in redeveloping contaminated “brownfield” sites. Due to the previous activities on the Smurfit-Stone industrial site, a variety of hazardous chemicals were left in unlined ponds along the Clark Fork River when the former 3,200-acre pulp plant closed in 2010.
M2Green planned to demolish the facility and sell the steel for scrap. Its purchase of the Smurfit-Stone property was financed by the Washington-based lending company Wakefield Properties, which owns the $29 million mortgage on the site.
Yet M2Green dropped off of the county’s radar without undertaking any cleanup or redevelopment at the site, or paying its taxes. Remediation efforts, headed by the Environmental Protection Agency, currently are underway. During a meeting Tuesday afternoon, Missoula County Commissioners met with representatives from the Missoula City-County Health Department to discuss strategies for an April 10 meeting with the EPA. (See related story.)
In November 2017, the county reached a settlement with Wakefield for more than $1.2 million in back taxes, with the company agreeing to pay $967,632 and foreclose on 14 of the 15 parcels by March 1, 2018.
That hasn’t taken place, although Conley said it was her understanding that the lending company was working toward that resolution.
“But it’s a situation we need to address, because we need a taxpayer to be responsible for that,” Conley said. “Wakefield agreed to foreclose by March 1 (2018) and the court adopted that as a court order; it was Wakefield’s own voluntary agreement to foreclose.”
Wakefield didn’t return a telephone call or email seeking comment on its plans.
Back taxes, penalties and interest total $216,335, dating from 2013 to 2017, on the one parcel Wakefield didn’t want to include in the foreclosure proceedings. All of the other taxes that are due on the other parcels are for 2017 and total $166,378, an amount that could double based on the 2018 taxes, according to Conley.