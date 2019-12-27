Missoula County is looking for a new elections administrator ahead of the busy 2020 election season after the current administrator made the decision to resign.
Dayna Causby, who was hired just under two years ago, said Friday she made the difficult decision to return to her home state of North Carolina for family health reasons. Her last day was Friday, Dec. 27.
An ad for the job is already posted, and the county’s chief administrative officer, Vickie Zeier, said Missoula County Commissioners would begin interviewing candidates from the nationwide search beginning in late January.
Bradley Seaman, the elections supervisor, will serve as the interim elections administrator until a new official is hired sometime in late February or early March, Zeier said.
Coming up quickly for the new elections chief are school board and special district board elections in May, as well as the June primary election, Missoula's first taste at the ballot box of the presidential election season. The June 2 primary will also decide Montana's gubernatorial candidates and set up match-ups for incumbent U.S. Sen. Steve Daines' seat and U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte's House seat; Gianforte is not running to keep his seat but is running for governor.
You have free articles remaining.
Zeier oversaw elections for decades while she served as the county’s elected treasurer, clerk and recorder, but in 2015 the commissioners decided to move the elections office into its own department after hiring Zeier as chief administrative officer.
Causby was the second person hired to lead the elections office as its administrator, following Rebecca Connors, who moved to Helena in 2017 and now works for the city of Helena’s public works department.
The elections office moved into a new space at the corner of Russell and Wyoming last month, where the new administrator will oversee an overhaul of what was the Western Montana Mental Health Clinic.
In addition to a former clinic building, the new elections campus includes a warehouse behind the office space. The two spaces will host all services for voters, candidates, and petitioners, as well as serving as a multipurpose meeting and training center for other county departments.
The job posting on Missoula County's website lists the wage for the elections administrator position at $39 per hour, or $81,120 annually.