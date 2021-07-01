Missoula County seeks public input on proposed marijuana tax

The county would get 50% of the revenue, while 45% would go to the city and the remaining 5% to the state. Already in Montana, medical marijuana has a 4% state tax and recreational marijuana will have a 20% state tax once it’s legal. As of May 7, there were 48 registered marijuana dispensaries in Missoula County.

Justin Michels was the only public commenter at Thursday’s meeting. He warned the commissioners that placing a tax on marijuana would drive consumers to seek pot on the black market because it would be cheaper.

Ross Ingman, the chief marketing officer at Montana Kush dispensary in Missoula, wasn’t at Thursday’s meeting but spoke to the Missoulian about his thoughts on a potential tax.

He doesn't think the tax would be a problem for his business because the costs are passed on to consumers, he said. However, he wants the county to be clear with voters about where the money would go.

“It’s all about transparency,” he said. “The issue of how it’s distributed is largely undecided right now. We’d like to have a say in how it’s distributed.”

Ingman hopes veterans organizations get some of the money, he said, adding that marijuana businesses should get a say in how some of the state tax revenue is spent.