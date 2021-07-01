Missoula County seeks public input on proposed marijuana tax

The Missoula County commissioners on Thursday opened a two-week public comment period on a proposal to put a marijuana sales tax on the ballot later this year.
The commissioners are seeking input on whether they should ask voters to decide on a 3% local-option sales tax on marijuana products sold in the county.
They’ll meet again at 10 a.m. on July 15 in the Sophie Moiese Room of the county courthouse to make a decision on the matter.
“Folks are free between now and then to offer public comment,” said commissioner Dave Strohmaier. “They can call us, email us or show up at the administrative meeting on the 15th.”
Medical marijuana is currently available for purchase in Montana to cardholders, but any established medical marijuana dispensary in the state will be able to start selling recreational marijuana on Jan. 1, 2022, to all adults age 21 and over.
If the commissioners do place the language on the ballot, voters will decide whether to place the 3% tax on only recreational marijuana, only medical marijuana or both. If placed on all products, the county estimates that the tax would generate around $716,000 annually, based on research from the University of Montana.
“Though city and county officials are still considering what the revenue could go toward, options being explored include using a percentage to offset property taxes, as well as funding community needs like the mobile crisis unit and preventing homelessness,” said county communications manager Allison Franz.
The county would get 50% of the revenue, while 45% would go to the city and the remaining 5% to the state. Already in Montana, medical marijuana has a 4% state tax and recreational marijuana will have a 20% state tax once it’s legal. As of May 7, there were 48 registered marijuana dispensaries in Missoula County.
Justin Michels was the only public commenter at Thursday’s meeting. He warned the commissioners that placing a tax on marijuana would drive consumers to seek pot on the black market because it would be cheaper.
Ross Ingman, the chief marketing officer at Montana Kush dispensary in Missoula, wasn’t at Thursday’s meeting but spoke to the Missoulian about his thoughts on a potential tax.
He doesn't think the tax would be a problem for his business because the costs are passed on to consumers, he said. However, he wants the county to be clear with voters about where the money would go.
“It’s all about transparency,” he said. “The issue of how it’s distributed is largely undecided right now. We’d like to have a say in how it’s distributed.”
Ingman hopes veterans organizations get some of the money, he said, adding that marijuana businesses should get a say in how some of the state tax revenue is spent.
“Everyone’s gonna have their own take on what it’s for and what it goes to, so it’s going to be tough for sure,” he said.
He believes his store's sales are “going to quadruple for sure” when recreational pot is legal to purchase, he said, and the tax won't really change anything.
“It won’t affect the way that we do business at all,” he noted.
He also said many state and local governments around the region have higher tax rates on pot.
Assistant store manager Tamara Hayward said she thinks the city and county could use the money to solve community problems.
“The 3% is definitely going to help Missoula,” she said. “Missoula has a lot of infrastructure problems and homeless issues. It’s a big deal.”
The public can submit comment at the commissioner’s public meetings, email bcc@missoulacounty.us or call 406-258-4877.
The ballot language has yet to be determined.
If commissioners approve placing the issue before voters, the countywide special election would be held on Tuesday, Nov. 2 in conjunction with the municipal general election.