From vehicle registrations to personal loans, Missoula County is looking for ways to help ease the financial pinch for furloughed federal workers and others affected by the partial government shutdown.
While the county commissioners decided on Tuesday to leave the personal loan proposition to the banks, they did direct their staff to treat the partial shutdown as something similar to a natural disaster and rally the traditional forces that supply aid in emergencies to participate in a resource fair.
Adriane Beck, director of the county’s Office of Emergency Management, said it will take her about a week to pull the fair together.
“We will treat this as if it was an incident,” Beck told the commissioners. “We can partner with United Way to be our agent, so the community can make donations. … That takes the county out of deciding who will get money.”
Commissioner Dave Strohmaier had reached out to his fellow county employees recently as furloughed federal employees and affected contractors enter their second month without paychecks, while Congress and President Donald Trump spar over his demands to fund a $5.7 billion wall along the nation’s southern border.
Strohmaier noted that both Missoula and Seeley Lake have a large number of people who work for the U.S. Forest Service, the Bureau of Land Management and the Transportation Safety Administration, who are facing paying bills come Feb. 1 after missing two paychecks as of Friday.
“To say the least, I’m frustrated with this administration’s and the White House’s use of federal employees as pawns,” Strohmaier said. “The Forest Service, BLM and other federal workers who are furloughed are our friends, families and neighbors, and if there’s ever an opportunity for local government to step up and do what we can to help, this is the time.”
Andrew Czorny, the county’s chief financial officer, said he had identified small pots of money from which the county could make personal loans. John Hart, the deputy county attorney, said statutes aren’t clear on how far the county could go with that.
Concerns also were raised about how the loans would be guaranteed, and whether the county would be in direct competition with banks. Beck noted that at least five banks in Missoula already are offering low- or no-interest loans to federal employees.
“What I like about supporting existing efforts is these lenders do this on a daily basis,” said Melissa Gordon, the county’s grants division administrator. “That’s different than what we can provide because we’re not lenders, although we do have a revolving loan program.
“But this would be something very different for us that we have not done it he past. Even if we streamlined it, there are layers and layers of details in constructing the program.”
Beck said the Missoula International Airport recently put together a resource fair for its TSA employees, which included bringing in banks and relief agencies to provide information on what services are available. Partners included the Salvation Army and United Way, food banks and traditional banks, and even pet and day care providers.
“They can provide gas cards, diapers, resources for financial advising,” Beck said. “Talking to Chris (Jensen, the airport director), it was very appreciated. It seems like people are almost in donation mode at the airport, with food showing up and diapers showing up. It’s almost too much.”
While those items help furloughed employees, sometimes what they need is cold, hard cash, Beck said. However, federal employees are barred from accepting gifts of more than $20 for ethical reasons.
“We’re trying to work with unions on this, because we can give unions the money,” Beck said. “Accepting a $100 gas card is different” for federal employees.
However, they can accept donations made through nonprofits like United Way or the employees’ unions.
“I think it might be more helpful in the long run if we can connect people with the resources,” Gordon said.
Tyler Gernant, the Missoula County clerk and treasurer, said in theory his office can accept personal checks from federal employees whose annual vehicle registration is due Feb. 1, and hold onto those checks for the duration of the government shutdown.
“We do have to remit payments every month, but we could hold onto the checks and not cash them right away,” Gernant said, adding that they could look into also holding onto property tax payments should the shutdown last into May. “If that becomes an issue, we can discuss ways to do that, too.”
The county also is looking into opportunities to provide short-term, temporary work to the furloughed employees.
“We would need to work with human resources to determine what would work there,” Beck said. “If the commission wanted, we could identify furloughed federal employees who would have (hiring) preference.”
The resource fair would be open to everyone, Strohmaier said, not just county residents or federal employees since the government shutdown is causing a ripple effect on everyone from federal contractors to restaurant owners and employees near shuttered government offices. He added that he hopes the county can provide a separate resource fair for the Seeley Lake community.
“This is a great demonstration of good faith and trust. We are trying to help, so let’s do this,” Commissioner Josh Slotnick said. “It’s a small, easy thing.”
Commissioner Cola Rowley was absent from the meeting.