Missoula County sees 1st COVID-19 death; 281 cases statewide

Montana reached at least six deaths from COVID-19 by Saturday evening. According to the state’s website tracking the virus, there are 281 known cases statewide and 24 have been hospitalized.

The Missoula City-County Health Department announced on Saturday, April 4, that the Missoula resident passed away from complications due to a COVID-19 infection.

The name and gender of the victim were not released to protect the privacy of the family, although Cindy Farr with the department said the person was "middle aged or above."

She said more details about the person may be released after the department gathers information.

Following the announcement, Gov. Steve Bullock released a statement saying his "heart goes out to the loved ones of this fellow Montanan."

"Each loss of life impacts another community and another family — and indeed, all of us through our shared bond as Montanans," Bullock said.

He noted Montanans are staying in their homes to stem the spread of the disease "and protect front-line health care workers in both urban and rural communities.”