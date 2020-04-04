You are the owner of this article.
Missoula County sees 1st COVID-19 death
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19.

 NIAID-RML via AP

The Missoula City-County Health Department announced on Saturday, April 4, that a Missoula resident passed away from complications due to a COVID-19 infection.

The name and gender of the victim was not released to protect the privacy of the family, but Cindy Farr with the department said the person was "middle aged or above."

She said more details about the person may be released in the future after the department gathers information.

In a press release, health department public information officer Alisha Johnson said the team at the department "sends our deepest condolences to their family, friends and loved ones at this terrible time."

"We know this loss will be felt by our whole community, as Missoula is like a big family," Johnson wrote. "We urge people to continue being vigilant and supportive of each other as we all work together to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and protect each other, especially those most vulnerable."

The death is the sixth in Montana and the first in Missoula County. COVID-19 is the name of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

