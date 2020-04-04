Missoula County sees 1st COVID-19 death

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Missoula City-County Health Department announced on Saturday, April 4, that a Missoula resident passed away from complications due to a COVID-19 infection.

The name and gender of the victim was not released to protect the privacy of the family, but Cindy Farr with the department said the person was "middle aged or above."

She said more details about the person may be released in the future after the department gathers information.

In a press release, health department public information officer Alisha Johnson said the team at the department "sends our deepest condolences to their family, friends and loved ones at this terrible time."

"We know this loss will be felt by our whole community, as Missoula is like a big family," Johnson wrote. "We urge people to continue being vigilant and supportive of each other as we all work together to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and protect each other, especially those most vulnerable."

The death is the sixth in Montana and the first in Missoula County. COVID-19 is the name of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

Watch Missoulian.com for updates to this story.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.