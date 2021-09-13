Missoula County sees 3 new COVID deaths, hospitalizations near record high

Three people in Missoula County died from COVID-19 over the weekend, according to the Missoula City-County Health Department.

All three were adults older than 70. Two were female and one was male.

Their vaccination status has not yet been made publicly available by the county attorney’s office, according to Hayley Devlin, the lead public information officer for the county’s COVID response team.

The number of people hospitalized in Missoula County with COVID is also nearing a record high.

On Monday, the health department reported that 42 people are hospitalized with the virus. Of those, 25 are county residents and 17 are from out-of-county.

“That’s pretty close to the record,” Devlin said. “We had 43 people hospitalized on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020.”

The health department reported 221 new cases in the county Monday, and 1,072 active cases.

Cindy Farr, the COVID-19 incident commander for the county, recorded a video on Friday in which she said new case numbers are becoming concerning.