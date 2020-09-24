Missoula County sees 62 new COVID-19 cases

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Missoula County reports 62 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, according to an email from the Missoula City-County Health Department.

"There are currently 210 active cases in Missoula County. Seven individuals are currently hospitalized in county facilities, three of which are county residents," said a news release from the health department.

"To date, we've had 718 total cases of COVID-19 with 505 recoveries and three deaths. Our COVID-19 Infectious Disease Team is working hard to conduct case investigation and contact tracing efficiently, effectively, and accurately.

"We will have more information about types of exposure in our newer cases when the related contract tracing is finalized," said the news release.

"We expect to continue seeing discrepancies between local and state COVID-19 reporting. This is because we can process county-level data more quickly than the State DPHHS, which is responsible for processing all Montana data."

This story will be updated.

