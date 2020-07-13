Missoula County sees delays in virus test results

Farr said PCR testing is the most accurate diagnostic test that is available, and noted that antibody tests — used to determine if a person has already had one of five or six types of the coronavirus including COVID-19 — cannot tell which strain of coronavirus a person has had.

The state of Montana is reporting 1,843 cumulative positive COVID-19 cases, up 85 cases since Sunday. There are now 936 active cases in the state and 28 hospitalizations, with 32 deaths to date.

Farr's update also touched on the new face covering rule that the Board of Health passed on Thursday, which requires people to wear face coverings in public indoor spaces in Missoula County.

"We've seen an immediate and awesome improvement in the number of people who are wearing face coverings," Farr said.

She said there have been some misconceptions about the rule that people have expressed in public forums, including a misconception that businesses considered essential during the governor's stay-at-home order are exempt from enforcing the face covering rule, which is not true.

"All businesses that are indoor spaces that are open to the public must enforce the face covering rule," she said.