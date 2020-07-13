Missoula County sees delays in virus test results

Results for people getting tested for COVID-19 in Missoula County may be delayed due to a shortage of the chemical required to process the tests at labs around the country, according to Missoula County COVID-19 incident commander Cindy Farr.
The county is not able to test asymptomatic people at this time in order to conserve the available chemical — called reagent — and to maintain capacity to continue testing, she said.
On Monday, Missoula County had a total of 138 cumulative positive COVID-19 cases, up 12 new cases since Thursday. There are 43 active cases with more than 320 close contacts, 94 recoveries and one death, Farr said in a video Monday.
Farr said there are also two current hospitalizations in Missoula County from residents of other counties.
"Our drive-through testing clinic has been very busy, mostly with people who have symptoms of COVID-19 and some close contacts and positive cases," Farr said. "We're also hearing that there's a shortage of reagent at the labs around the country and this is causing delays and lab results to come back."
Farr said test results from PCR tests, which determine if a person has COVID-19 at the time they are tested, usually come back anywhere from 24 hours to 10 days, depending on which lab is processing the test.
Farr said PCR testing is the most accurate diagnostic test that is available, and noted that antibody tests — used to determine if a person has already had one of five or six types of the coronavirus including COVID-19 — cannot tell which strain of coronavirus a person has had.
The state of Montana is reporting 1,843 cumulative positive COVID-19 cases, up 85 cases since Sunday. There are now 936 active cases in the state and 28 hospitalizations, with 32 deaths to date.
Farr's update also touched on the new face covering rule that the Board of Health passed on Thursday, which requires people to wear face coverings in public indoor spaces in Missoula County.
"We've seen an immediate and awesome improvement in the number of people who are wearing face coverings," Farr said.
She said there have been some misconceptions about the rule that people have expressed in public forums, including a misconception that businesses considered essential during the governor's stay-at-home order are exempt from enforcing the face covering rule, which is not true.
"All businesses that are indoor spaces that are open to the public must enforce the face covering rule," she said.
If the health department receives a complaint that a business is not enforcing the rule, the complaint is passed onto the department's enforcement team, which will follow up with that business.
Farr also said face shields cannot be used in place of cloth face coverings because face shields do not protect others from the germs of the person wearing the shield. Face shields are plastic shields that cover a person's forehead down to the chin, and are open at the bottom and on the sides.
"These are primarily used in medical settings that are used with a face mask under the shield," Farr said. "The face shield is meant to protect the wearer's eyes and nose from droplets of another person, but they do not protect another person from the person wearing the shield."
Some people with certain health conditions are exempt from the face covering rule. Those conditions can be found by clicking a link at the bottom of the rule on the county's website.
"This does not necessarily mean that those who who meet this exemption can be in indoor public places, but it does mean that businesses make must make accommodations for someone who cannot wear a face covering, such as curbside pickup or delivery," Farr said.
