Missoula County sees more COVID cases, new vaccination and testing location opens

Missoula County is experiencing another small spike in COVID cases, with 46 reported since Dec. 24.

Of those 46 cases, 11 were associated with the University of Montana, according to health department data. At this point, there are 17,889 cumulative COVID cases in Missoula, with the number of deaths now at 190.

There have been 17,471 cases considered recovered.

Monday was also the first day the health department's new COVID testing and vaccine facility at 3665 W. Broadway was operational. Originally at two different locations, they have now been combined into one.

Missoula is averaging 20 new COVID cases per day per 100,000 people over the last seven days. The average daily cases per 100,000 people was 15 on Dec. 9.

Just under 71% of Missoula County's eligible population has received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine. Looking at the county's entire population, 62.06% are considered fully vaccinated.

While 89.2% of those aged 70 to 79 are fully vaccinated, the number drops as the population gets younger. Just 51.6% of those aged 20-29 are fully vaccinated.

The data suggests some parents are hesitant to get vaccines for their kids as well — only 22.1% of those aged 5 to 11 are fully vaccinated, and just 44% of those aged 12 to 14.

However, among those aged 15 to 19, 60.1% are fully vaccinated.

As of Dec. 21, 33,630 people in Missoula County are unvaccinated. The majority of the population, 46,600 (35.62%) is vaccinated with no booster; 31,620 are vaccinated and have received their third shot.

Additionally, 3,720 people are ineligible as they are under 5 years old and another 8,030 people have received just one dose.

The seven-day COVID test positivity rate is 5.32% and there are 20 people currently hospitalized due to the disease, nine of whom are Missoula County residents.

Jordan Hansen covers news and local government for the Missoulian. Shout at him on Twitter @jordyhansen or send him an email at Jordan.Hansen@Missoulian.com

