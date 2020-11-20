Missoula County sees record 158 cases Friday

Missoula County set a record for the number of new COVID-19 cases in a single day when it reported 158 new cases on Friday.

The county currently has 1,183 active cases and a total of 39 hospitalizations, 19 of which are county residents.

The spike in cases Friday brings the county's incidence rate, or the average number of new daily cases per 100,000 residents, to 77 cases — well above the county's goal of an average of 25 or fewer new daily cases per that population.

On Thursday, the Missoula City-County Board of Health approved modified restrictions for the county, which better align with Gov. Steve Bullock's directive earlier this week and clarify some components of a recent Health Officer's order.

Health Department Director Ellen Leahy said Thursday that the county's incidence rate had trended downward for three days, but the new cases reported Friday reverse that trend.

Leahy also said the county is taking longer to complete contact tracing and experiencing a delay in when it receives test results back from labs.

