Missoula County sees record 62 new COVID-19 cases in a single day

Missoula County set a new record for the number of new COVID-19 cases in a single day when it reported 62 on Thursday, the same day the state reported a record 333 new cases across Montana.
The addition in Missoula County brings total active cases to 210, according to the Missoula City-County Health Department. Seven individuals are currently hospitalized in county facilities, three of which are county residents.
"We've seen a dramatic uptick in cases in the last week, week and a half," Missoula County COVID-19 Incident Commander Cindy Farr said in a Thursday meeting with County Commissioners. "Right now the vast majority of those are contacts to a confirmed case, but I'm carefully watching that community spread percentage to see if it's going to continue to increase."
The health department is still investigating the new cases to determine close contacts and understand where the cases are coming from. About half of the active cases are among the 20- to 29-year-old age group, according to data on the county's website updated Thursday.
"We're seeing a spike that I thought we would see with the university and schools," Missoula County Health Officer Ellen Leahy said during the meeting. "And I would say that what I'm seeing in schools is a little bit less of a spike at the moment (Leahy paused to knock on wood) and a little faster of a spike at the moment at the U."
Leahy said the health department won't know how many of the new cases announced Thursday are associated with the University of Montana until it completes contact tracing.
The health department is currently taking 24 to 48 hours to complete contact tracing, which Farr said is "pretty good," though she said they would like to be able to trace contacts within 24 hours.
However, that process has been held up recently by some people who have tweeted at or contacted the health department to express their discontent with COVID-19-related regulations.
"If you're making a comment, use the feedback portal and don't take the incident commander's personal phone number and tweet it," Leahy said. "That's not helpful. The majority of people don't do that ... But the ones that do really stall our response."
Several freshmen on the Grizzlies football team on Wednesday questioned the health department's quarantine requirements on Twitter (see related story).
Leahy said that she or the health department could not confirm or deny whether the Griz football team, or any other teams, were affected by guidance from the health department. But she said she was aware of players' tweets and added that the Board of County Commissioners responded after players tagged the office in some of the tweets, which she said contained "serious misinformation about quarantine and how negative tests do and don't relate to quarantine."
Leahy clarified that people are still required to complete a 14-day quarantine from the date of their exposure, even if they test negative, due to the incubation period for the virus.
Unrest over the health department's restrictions on the number of spectators at high school football games has also taken a significant amount of time away from staff, Leahy said. The Montana High School Association decided to allow fall high school sports to continue, but it is up to local health departments to set restrictions for crowd sizes. Leahy said the department is planning to release updated requirements for spectators on Friday.
Farr said Missoula County's COVID-19 Infectious Disease Team is "extremely busy" right now and is increasing its staffing to be able to continue completing contact tracing and case investigation in a timely fashion. Among efforts to increase staffing, Farr said the health department will hire a public information officer, as well as someone to focus specifically on social media monitoring and the county's website.
"Sometimes it's misinformation that we want to try to clarify for people, sometimes people have legitimate questions, sometimes we just need to know what the sentiment is of the moment so that we can address it in other public arenas," Farr said in the meeting.
In the meantime, the health department met Thursday to figure out ways to reconfigure staffing to immediately support its contact tracing team and gain a better characterization of the incoming cases.
Leahy said the 20- to 29-year-old demographic where the county is seeing the most cases is a "particularly difficult population" when it comes to controlling the spread of a disease because people in that age group may only experience very minor symptoms of COVID-19.
“They can walk around with their contagion and not know it or not think that it's a big deal," Leahy said.
That's exactly what's happening.
Farr said the department is finding that people 20-29 years old who have tested positive are "sometimes walking around for five, seven, 10 days" with symptoms because they didn't want to miss out on a party, an event, or a test.
"They’re going about their business for a week or a week and a half with symptoms, contagious and exposing other people before they actually get tested," Farr said in the meeting. "Then what happens is we have this ripple effect...their close contact circle is going to be significantly larger because they've been walking around so long with symptoms, and by the time that we identify those contacts, some of them are already having symptoms."
To date, Missoula County has had 718 total cases of COVID-19 with 505 recoveries and three deaths.
According to the news release sent by the county Thursday, there will continue to be discrepancies between local and state COVID-19 reporting. "This is because we can process county-level data more quickly than the State DPHHS, which is responsible for processing all Montana data," said the news release.
Please sign up on Missoulian.com to subscribe to Under the M, the weekly email about the University of Montana and higher education news in Montana.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.