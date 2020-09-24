Missoula County sees record 62 new COVID-19 cases in a single day

Leahy said the 20- to 29-year-old demographic where the county is seeing the most cases is a "particularly difficult population" when it comes to controlling the spread of a disease because people in that age group may only experience very minor symptoms of COVID-19.

“They can walk around with their contagion and not know it or not think that it's a big deal," Leahy said.

That's exactly what's happening.

Farr said the department is finding that people 20-29 years old who have tested positive are "sometimes walking around for five, seven, 10 days" with symptoms because they didn't want to miss out on a party, an event, or a test.

"They’re going about their business for a week or a week and a half with symptoms, contagious and exposing other people before they actually get tested," Farr said in the meeting. "Then what happens is we have this ripple effect...their close contact circle is going to be significantly larger because they've been walking around so long with symptoms, and by the time that we identify those contacts, some of them are already having symptoms."

To date, Missoula County has had 718 total cases of COVID-19 with 505 recoveries and three deaths.

According to the news release sent by the county Thursday, there will continue to be discrepancies between local and state COVID-19 reporting. "This is because we can process county-level data more quickly than the State DPHHS, which is responsible for processing all Montana data," said the news release.

Please sign up on Missoulian.com to subscribe to Under the M, the weekly email about the University of Montana and higher education news in Montana.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 6 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.