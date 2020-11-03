 Skip to main content
Missoula County sees record voter numbers; no disruptions
alert

A huge amount of mail-in ballots combined with a big push of in-person voting on Tuesday sent Missoula County's vote counts to record highs.

As of 10 p.m. on Tuesday, the Missoula County Elections tabulation center had accepted 72,088 ballots. In the 2016 federal general election, 60,088 total ballots were cast.

There was still a long line of people waiting to vote at 8 p.m. at the Missoula County Elections Center, with those first in line saying they had waited nearly two hours. Everyone who was in line when the polls closed at 8 p.m. were still allowed to vote.

"We always like to talk about our ballot return rate," explained Missoula County elections administrator Bradley Seaman. "It's just continuing to climb as we're getting more ballots in and signatures verified."

As of about 10 p.m. when officials paused counting until Wednesday, Seaman said the ballot return rate was 90.23%.

"We have counted 68,693 ballots, that's 95% of ballots accepted," Seaman said.

Seaman said the turnout number was at 79.17%. That's the number of ballots accepted divided by the total number of registered voters. That percentage is always lower because there are thousands of "inactive voters," or people that didn't vote in the last federal election and haven't responded to two pieces of mail. They therefore didn't even receive a ballot.

"Those numbers, the ballot return rate, are phenomenal," Seaman said. "I've really been trying to get people away from our turnout number. We'll never be able to hit our turnout numbers from the 1960s and '70s when we didn't count inactive numbers. But our ballot return rates, we have gotten in more ballots than we've ever gotten in the past. And that is the big aspect."

Allison Franz, the communications manager for Missoula County, said there were no problems with anyone disrupting the voters at the Elections Center. One group affiliated with the Democratic Party was asked to move farther away from the line, and one group affiliated with the Republican Party was stationed nearby with flags but moved across the street voluntarily.

At least 840 people registered to vote on Tuesday in Missoula County.

