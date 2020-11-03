Missoula County sees record voter numbers; no disruptions

A huge amount of mail-in ballots combined with a big push of in-person voting on Tuesday sent Missoula County's vote counts to record highs.

As of 10 p.m. on Tuesday, the Missoula County Elections tabulation center had accepted 72,088 ballots. In the 2016 federal general election, 60,088 total ballots were cast.

There was still a long line of people waiting to vote at 8 p.m. at the Missoula County Elections Center, with those first in line saying they had waited nearly two hours. Everyone who was in line when the polls closed at 8 p.m. were still allowed to vote.

"We always like to talk about our ballot return rate," explained Missoula County elections administrator Bradley Seaman. "It's just continuing to climb as we're getting more ballots in and signatures verified."

As of about 10 p.m. when officials paused counting until Wednesday, Seaman said the ballot return rate was 90.23%.

"We have counted 68,693 ballots, that's 95% of ballots accepted," Seaman said.