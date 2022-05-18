Missoula County sees uptick in COVID cases, still low community spread per CDC

Missoula County has experienced an uptick in COVID cases since the beginning of May, bringing the county to 203 active cases as of Wednesday.

The seven-day daily average of new cases per 100,000 people increased in the past two weeks from 10 per 100,000 on May 3 to 20 per 100,000 as of Tuesday. The county health department expected the increase in cases due to multiple factors.

“When you couple highly infectious subvariants and sub-lineages with a relaxed public attitude toward COVID, you’re bound to see increases in cases,” said D’Shane Barnett, county health officer.

Though cases have been on the rise, Missoula County is still considered to be experiencing low community spread, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Though the county is in the "green" by the CDC's standards, there are indicators monitored by the county health department that have caused local experts to move into "yellow status."

"When we move a key indicator to yellow, it means that we are doing worse than the week before, however it doesn't necessarily mean we're bad overall," Barnett said.

As of May 11, the transmission rate of COVID was 1.15, which means each COVID-positive individual is infecting more than one person on average, Barnett said.

"When that number is above one, cases are increasing, when it is below one, cases are decreasing," he continued.

On Wednesday, Missoula County added 53 new cases. Residents between the ages of 30-39 make up a majority of active cases, accounting for 18.23%. They are closely followed by those between the ages of 20-29, who make up 17.24% active cases in the county.

Hospitalizations remain low in the county — there are currently three county residents hospitalized due to a COVID infection and one non-county resident. A total 208 people in Missoula County have died due to COVID infection.

“Preserving hospital capacity remains the top priority and it is something we watch closely,” Barnett continued. “Thankfully, we have the tools available to prevent the worst outcomes of COVID-19.”

New cases among students and staff at Missoula County Public Schools remain low as well. There were 34 total cases reported last week, and 11 new cases have been reported so far this week.

There are subvariants and sub-lineages of the Omicron variant of COVID causing an influx of cases across the country and the subvariant BA.2 is now dominating the country.

While scientists consider the subvariant BA.2 to be just as infectious as Measles or Chickenpox, the sub-lineage BA.2.12.1 is believed to be even more infectious.

The federal government recently announced that households can order a third batch of at-home COVID tests through the postal service.

Vaccines and booster shots “are one of the strongest tools to prevent severe hospitalization and death,” Barnett said.

Curative, an on-demand COVID testing service, launched a testing site in Missoula for the general public at First Christian Church at 2701 S. Russell Street, which offers walk-in PCR testing from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

The health department recommends that those at high risk for COVID infection wear high-filtration masks, such as a KN95 or N95, in crowded indoor settings. Masks are not required to be worn indoors in Missoula County, MCPS or in most indoor settings at the University of Montana.

“Lastly, if individuals test positive for COVID-19 they are encouraged to reach out to their provider to see if they would be a good candidate for Paxlovid or Molnupiravir,” Barnett said. “These COVID-19 therapeutics can help prevent severe illness and death in vulnerable individuals. They are most effective when taken within five days of symptom onset.”

