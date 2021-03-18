Missoula County set to relax event requirements

Baseball games, concert venues and other large events are expected to see a relaxing of rules, possibly by late April, in Missoula.

The Missoula City-County Health Board voted Thursday to loosen restrictions in the county's COVID-19 mitigation requirements policy. The order basically allows event managers to set their own rules, with consultation from the health department. Many event requirements will become recommendations.

Under the new rules, there would technically be no cap on attendance at events, with the idea that organizations could begin to safely have large gatherings. The mask ordinance will remain in effect.

"What we're asking is for those very large events to take into consideration ways to mitigate a lot of people crowding together ... the other piece of that is the reason it's a recommendation instead of a requirement is because all mitigation measures at this point would be recommendations," said Shannon Therriault, director of environmental health for the MCCHD.

"We really want to work with the people who are going to take our recommendations and are trying to figure out how to hold an event safely and to prevent the spread of COVID-19, but if someone is just not interested, frankly, these are recommendations."