Missoula County sets new daily COVID record with 90 cases

Missoula County reported 90 new COVID-19 cases since Thursday, a new daily record, and the death of another resident on Friday.
There are currently 641 active cases with more than 1,740 close contacts, according to an email from the county.
Earlier this week, the Missoula City-County Health Department announced new restrictions in an attempt to slow the spread so Missoula County can keep schools and businesses open, and continue to serve as a regional health care hub for COVID-19 and non-COVlD care.
Twenty-six people remained hospitalized in county facilities for COVID-19 infection on Friday, 14 of which are county residents.
"We are deeply saddened to report that another Missoula County resident has passed away due to complications related to COVID infection," the county said in an email Friday, noting that the individual was an adult male of 70 years of age or older.
Thirty-three percent of the 641 active cases in the county are among individuals aged 70 and older.
Local health officials said last week they expect the number of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in Missoula County to continue to increase, especially with upcoming holidays.
The new restrictions, which limit businesses to 50% capacity, cap groups at 25 people, and mandate that alcohol service stops at 10 p.m., aim to lower the incidence rate, which represents the rate of new cases per 100,000 population, on a rolling seven-day average.
Missoula County reported an incidence rate of 46 cases per 100,000 population on Friday, which is well above the 25 cases per 100,000 population rate that the Harvard Global Health lnstitute flags as "red zone" beyond which a locality may tip into uncontrolled spread. County health officials said they are using the 25 cases per 100,000 as one metric for considering whether restrictions may be lifted, tightened or remain the same depending on the incidence rate and other factors in the future.
To date, Missoula County has had 2,339 COVID-19 cases with 1,682 recoveries and 17 deaths.
