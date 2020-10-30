Missoula County sets new daily COVID record with 90 cases

Missoula County reported 90 new COVID-19 cases since Thursday, a new daily record, and the death of another resident on Friday.

There are currently 641 active cases with more than 1,740 close contacts, according to an email from the county.

Earlier this week, the Missoula City-County Health Department announced new restrictions in an attempt to slow the spread so Missoula County can keep schools and businesses open, and continue to serve as a regional health care hub for COVID-19 and non-COVlD care.

Twenty-six people remained hospitalized in county facilities for COVID-19 infection on Friday, 14 of which are county residents.

"We are deeply saddened to report that another Missoula County resident has passed away due to complications related to COVID infection," the county said in an email Friday, noting that the individual was an adult male of 70 years of age or older.

Thirty-three percent of the 641 active cases in the county are among individuals aged 70 and older.