The complicated, long-standing dispute between developer Mark Denton and Missoula County over a decades-old land swap in Grant Creek appears to be settled.
Last week, Denton and the county signed an agreement in which the county will pay him $700,000 and assume ownership and pay taxes on 17 acres in the Gleneagle subdivision that Denton had hoped to develop as 27 buildable lots.
The county also will assume any property tax liability for an additional nine lots in the area owned by Ken Knie, which will be transferred to the county. In addition, the county will assume the City of Missoula’s tax claim/lien for $250,000, which is the city’s portion of the cost to install a sewer line 10 years ago that never was hooked up.
Denton said while he’s pleased to finally put the matter behind him, the settlement doesn’t cover all of the costs of litigation or improvements he already made.
“I put in $1 million in the sewer alone, out of my pocket, but I’m 68 years old and been fighting this for 26 years,” Denton said. “I just don’t have the money or the ambition. I just want to get on with my life.”
Although the dispute started in the 1990s, Denton didn’t file his lawsuit until 2013, seeking about $6 million in damages and attorneys’ fees. Under the settlement, both parties will cover their own legal costs.
The county settled a similar lawsuit about Knie’s portion of the Gleneagle subdivision in August 2017. Missoula County Commissioners in that case agreed to pay $2.2 million to 22 landowners who had purchased property in the subdivision but weren’t able to build after Knie declared bankruptcy.
In that case, a judge found that the county violated state law by not requiring a plat and infrastructure bond when it reconfigured the Gleneagle subdivision into fewer, larger tracts in 1999. Typically, a subdivision has to have a bond before selling lots to ensure roads, sewer and water will be available to those who purchase the parcels.
“There were a series of agreements between the county and Ken Knie, then Mark Denton came into play, and the judge said the county failed to have a bond there,” Erica Grinde, the county’s director of Risk Management and Benefits, said on Thursday. “When Ken Knie went bankrupt, the land couldn’t be developed.”
Denton owned the northern half of the subdivision, and his lawsuit against the county was similar to that of the 22 landowners, but also include a breach of contract claim.
In the Knie subdivision lawsuit, the judge said the contract had some ambiguous terms, and it would be up to a jury to address those in Denton’s lawsuit.
Grinde said that because many of the agreements were made 20 years ago with people who no longer work for the county, they determined to resolve the matter instead of going to court.
“Twenty-plus years is motivation to get the two parties to come to an agreement,” Grinde said.
In the Knie subdivision lawsuit, the first $1.2 million portion of the settlement was to be financed through the county’s Risk Management fund and 1.05 mills being levied for three years. The payment for the second $1 million of that settlement was expected to be addressed during the 2020 budget process.
Grinde expects a similar scenario will pay for the Denton settlement.
Grinde said the county doesn’t take lightly making settlement agreements using taxpayers’ dollars, but thought it was best to resolve the case.
“The litigation started in 2013, and while that’s been awhile it’s not unheard of to have litigation go on for five years,” Grinde said. “To resolve the lawsuit, the county put the best effort to get some reasonable and creative solutions to resolve this matter.”
Not surprisingly, Denton doesn’t agree. He believes the county put up one roadblock after another, and if he had won the lawsuit, he anticipated the county would appeal and continue to “kick the can down the road.”
“The county didn’t take any responsibility for their actions,” Denton said, adding that he’s spent between $250,000 and $300,000 on attorneys’ fees alone. “They tried to find loopholes to drag this out. They were basically waiting for me to run out of money or die.”
According to stories in the Missoulian’s archives, parts of the Gleanagle subdivision “have been seized for taxes, zoned, unzoned, annexed into the city and de-annexed in the past two decades.”
Denton retains ownership of about 110 acres, with a conservation easement on it to protect against development. The area is a popular refuge for the Grant Creek elk herd.
The county now owns 34 acres due to the subdivision dispute, and Grinde said she's not sure what it will do with the property.
“I think the commissioners will be meeting about this in the coming months and having conversations about what could occur up there,” Grinde said.