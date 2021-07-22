Missoula County sheriff issues evacuation warning after Seeley Lake structure fire

The Missoula County Sheriff's Office issued an evacuation warning Thursday for Seeley Lake residents stretching from Highway 83 up to Redwood Lane to Badger Court to the east, and from Redwood Lane north on Spruce and Tamarack Drive to Cottonwood Lane.

Deputies responded to a structure fire to assist Seeley Lake Rural Fire at about 4:30 p.m. on Juniper Drive in Seeley Lake, a Facebook post from the sheriff's office said.

When they arrived, multiple structures were fully engulfed and gusts of wind were a concern for spreading the blaze. Deputies will remain in the area to assist and will update notifications as needed.

If the wind were to increase, residents in the fire's vicinity to the south, near Morrell Creek drive, could be impacted.

A warning means residents in the area should be prepared to leave immediately if an evacuation order is issued.

