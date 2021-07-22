 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Missoula County sheriff issues evacuation warning after Seeley Lake structure fire
0 Comments

Missoula County sheriff issues evacuation warning after Seeley Lake structure fire

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Police lights

The Missoula County Sheriff's Office issued an evacuation warning Thursday for Seeley Lake residents stretching from Highway 83 up to Redwood Lane to Badger Court to the east, and from Redwood Lane north on Spruce and Tamarack Drive to Cottonwood Lane.

Deputies responded to a structure fire to assist Seeley Lake Rural Fire at about 4:30 p.m. on Juniper Drive in Seeley Lake, a Facebook post from the sheriff's office said.

When they arrived, multiple structures were fully engulfed and gusts of wind were a concern for spreading the blaze. Deputies will remain in the area to assist and will update notifications as needed.

If the wind were to increase, residents in the fire's vicinity to the south, near Morrell Creek drive, could be impacted.

A warning means residents in the area should be prepared to leave immediately if an evacuation order is issued.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Olympians past & present reflect on Tokyo 2021

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News