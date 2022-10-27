Missoula County sheriff lawsuit estimated between $4 and $7 million

Missoula County could owe millions to the Missoula County Sheriff and detention officers as the local government enters litigation in a lawsuit stemming from pay discrepancies.

Reep, Bell & Jasper P.C., the law firm that represents the sheriff and detention officers in the suit, estimates the county owes $2 to $3 million in unpaid wages, plus potential wage penalties that could total an additional $2.2 to $3.3 million. Should the county lose the suit in litigation, wage laws also require a losing employer to pay the employees’ attorneys’ fees and costs.

The suit, filed in Missoula County District Court on Oct. 14, alleges the county owes back wages for three years’ worth of work to the sheriff and between 80 and 90 detention officers.

“We value, respect and appreciate the relationship we’ve worked to build with the sheriff’s office over the past several years, and it’s unfortunate we’re in this disagreement now,” the county commissioners said in a statement Thursday.

Attorneys for the sheriff and detention officers believe an “illegal wage practice” employed by the county gave “elected officials raises without corresponding raises to the detention officers as required by law,” a press release from Rob Bell and Lance Jasper states.

“In other words, an increase in other elected officials’ salaries must, as a matter of law, trickle down to detention officers and deputies,” the press release reads.

But the county commissioners attribute the tie between sheriff’s pay and detention officers’ wages to their collective bargaining agreement, not state law.

Missoula County previously settled a separate $3.45 million wage claim suit in June for back pay owed to Missoula County Sheriff deputies.

Starting in FY 22, Missoula County replaced the parity adjustment that spurred the June lawsuit with “longevity” pay, which essentially awarded elected officials for staying in their positions. The longevity pay scheme was not extended to the sheriff or detention officers, even though state law requires elected officials’ salaries, including the sheriff’s, to be uniform.

Gallatin County lost a wage claim in 2010 when it attempted the same type of scheme.

“We believe the recommendations from the compensation board complied with the Montana law and are consistent with the way most other Montana counties compensate elected officials,” the commissioners’ statement reads. “Missoula county will not litigate this case in the media but instead will work with the courts to reach a conclusion as efficiently as we can and with as minimal impact to taxpayers as possible.”