Missoula County sheriff names plane crash victims
Missoula County sheriff names plane crash victims

The Missoula County Sheriff's Office has released the names of two people who died in a plane crash on Thursday.

The sheriff and coroner, TJ McDermott, identified the couple as Brian J. Makar, 42, and Carrie R. Makar, 43, of Burien, Washington. They were husband and wife.

"Our heartfelt condolences go out to family and friends during this extremely difficult time," a Friday evening news release from the MSCO said.

The plane was a small aircraft that went down about nine miles southwest of the Missoula International Airport.

The sheriff's office will continue to assist the National Transportation Safety Board with their investigation. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

