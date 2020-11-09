Missoula County Sheriff releases name of victim

Missoula County Sheriff and Coroner TJ McDermott is releasing the name of the man that succumbed to his injuries following a shooting in the 2300 block of Sherwood Lane on Saturday evening.

He has been identified as 34-year-old, Jesse James Kale Brown, a Missoula resident.

In a news release Saturday night, police said officers who responded to the disturbance were "immediately confronted by a male armed with a knife.

"The male did not comply with commands to drop the knife and instead, attacked the initial responding officer.

"The officer was forced to defend himself and shot the male, who was later pronounced deceased."

The matter is under investigation by the Montana Department of Justice, Division of Criminal Investigations.

"Our heart-felt condolences go out to the family and all those involved during this difficult time," said the Missoula County Sheriff's Office in a news release.

