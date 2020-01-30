You are the owner of this article.
Missoula County Sheriff's Office: Seeley-Swan student investigated for assault
Missoula County Sheriff's Office: Seeley-Swan student investigated for assault

A Seeley-Swan High School student has been referred to Missoula County Youth Court following an investigation of assault, according to the Missoula County Sheriff's Office.

The Missoulian is not naming the student, who is a juvenile.

A spokesperson with the Sheriff's Office confirmed with the Missoulian on Thursday the case was investigated and referred to Missoula County Youth Court. Youth court administrators did not return a voice message seeking comment Thursday on whether a charge was filed or the nature of the alleged assault.

In response to a request from the Missoulian about a Seeley-Swan High School student involved in an alleged assault, Principal Kellen Palmer sent the Missoulian the following statement.

"Our school and our school district do not comment on student discipline in order to respect the privacy rights of our students. Standards for student conduct are established in MCPS policy and procedure," Palmer said in the statement. In the email, Palmer also said "this will be the only comment we will have."

On Wednesday, the student's mother claimed in a public Facebook post her son's actions were taken in self-defense, adding that her son had been suspended from athletics for several games. She did not respond to Facebook or email messages seeking comment on Thursday.

Seeley-Swan basketball coach Mike Haines did not respond Thursday to a call and a text message seeking comment. Basketball is the only sport currently in competition at the high school.

Missoulian reporter Jordan Hansen contributed to this story.

