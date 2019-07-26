The Missoula County Sheriff's Office will be increasing the presence of deputies patrolling at popular river access areas and recreation sites this summer.
During the school year, those deputies will be school resource officers.
County Sheriff T.J. McDermott announced Friday that thanks to a budget enhancement from the Missoula County Commissioners, his office has created two new positions and will dedicate a third deputy to responding to calls and enhancing safety at popular but unofficial river access sites like Maclay Bridge and the Tamarack Road put-in on the Clark Fork River.
"Summer’s been a little cooler than usual but activity is certainly picking up at this river access point and others throughout the county," McDermott said while speaking at a press conference at Maclay Bridge. "This will give us increased and enhanced public safety areas not only at this recreation site and others and most importantly at our elementary, middle and high schools."
McDermott said the goal is to work together with other agencies like Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks to make access sites safe. He said property owners near places like Maclay Bridge have complained about illegal parking, noise, litter and drinking.
“On the most basic level there’s the neighborhood concern with parking violations,” he said. “The drinking and the disturbances that are associated with that. Things like trash and litter and drug abuse and assaults. Vehicle crashes, vehicle congestion.”
He said calls for service for his patrol deputies occur quite often during the busy summer season.
"It takes up a lot of time for our patrol deputies to respond and investigate and make arrests and tow vehicles and issue citations — and that's just time in the past they didn't have, and our staffing levels at any time were four to six deputies to be patrolling the entire county didn't allow for that," he said.
His goal is to not keep people away from public waterways but to inform them about the best practices.
"It's not about restricting use but it's about having the proper level of public safety services at these sites so that it doesn't adversely affect these neighborhoods and the people that live here," he said.
At the end of the summer season, each of the three deputies will be assigned to three different schools during the school year.
"It's what the community and school officials have been asking for, for decades, and we haven't been able to meet that and we know how important it is," McDermott said.
County Commissioner Josh Slotnick said the idea for the increased patrols took shape through the Three Rivers Collaborative, a coalition of groups and government agencies working to enhance and preserve area waterways and the public's use.
He said neighbor's and user's expectations of order and safety at river access sites have thus far "not been met."
"What we’re announcing here today is really a demonstration of great collaboration," Slotnick said. "Anyone who lives in Missoula County should now have their expectation of safety and order and information now be met at these river access sites."
Slotnick said the expectation of security at schools will be met during the fall, winter and spring.
Commissioner Dave Strohmaier said the county and other agencies will continue to work together to improve access sites and the safety that goes with them.
"If all we do is put up 'no parking' signs, then we've failed," he said.
Randy Arnold, the regional supervisor for Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, said his agency's staff members and game wardens are stretched thin in patrolling river access sites. McDermott said his deputies were previously stretched too thin trying to cover the whole county while also trying to watch these popular areas.
Arnold said the problems have been around a long time, and he's excited for deputies to have a "more regular dialogue" with users at these sites.
"It will benefit a change in behavior and really starting to set the ground for us to start handling some issues in the broader Missoula County and this river recreation corridor," he said.