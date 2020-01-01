Search and rescue crews are looking for two snowmobilers buried in an avalanche in the Dinah Lake area, according to a Facebook post from the Missoula County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday afternoon.
One individual was able to get out and called 9-1-1, according to the post. Sheriff's spokeswoman Brenda Bassett said search and rescue crews and K9 units are looking for the individuals, and emergency responders were hoping helicopter assistance would join; it was not yet clear where the snowmobilers were from.
Bassett said weather will determine how long the crews can stay out.
"As the weather changes, it will depend a lot on that and also if we're able to get some helicopter assistance," Bassett said.
She said the extent of the slide was not immediately known, and it wasn't immediately clear how many people were searching.
"There's a lot of moving parts," she said.
The Facebook post also warned of "very dangerous avalanche conditions. Travel in avalanche terrain is not recommended. Avalanches may run long distances and can run into mature forests, valley floors, or flat terrain."
Here's the full post from the Sheriff's Office:
Today at approximately 2:15 p.m., dispatch received a call from an individual who said he had been snowmobiling in the Dinah Lake area when he got caught in an avalanche. The caller indicated he was able to get out but that two others were buried in the slide. Right now, Seeley-Swan SAR (Search and Rescue), Missoula County SAR and their SAR K9’s, along with MESI and Seeley Fire are staging an operation to search for the lost individuals.
Avalanche danger is considered HIGH in several areas of Missoula County according to the National Weather Service. Please see the following information regarding these warnings.
* Affected Area...Southern Swan, southern Missions, Rattlesnake, and the central and southern Bitterroot mountains.
* Reason/Impacts...New heavy snow, warm temperatures and strong winds are creating very dangerous avalanche conditions. The new snow is stressing the weak layers in the snowpack.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Very dangerous avalanche conditions. Travel in avalanche terrain is not recommended. Avalanches may run long distances and can run into mature forests, valley floors, or flat terrain. Avoid avalanche path runout zones.
