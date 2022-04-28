Missoula County sheriff's deputy cleared in lethal shooting of Black man

A Missoula County jury found a Missoula sheriff’s deputy not criminally responsible in the lethal shooting of a Black man last summer.
Johnny Lee Perry, who was 31, died after Missoula County Sheriff’s Deputy Sean Evans fired lethal shots at him last August. Perry died from a gunshot wound to the back.
Deputies responded to a 911 call on Southside Road, about 2 miles from the Deep Creek bridge. The caller reported her father had been threatened by Perry, who the reporting party said was wielding a machete and threatening her father with it.
The jury deliberated for less than an hour.
This story will be updated.