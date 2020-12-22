Missoula County Sheriff's Office identifies man killed in Clinton crash

The Missoula County Sheriff’s Office identified 52-year-old John A. Falch as the man who was found dead Monday after a crash on Rock Creek Road near Clinton.

No other vehicle was involved in the crash. Falch was from Clinton, according to the Sheriff’s office.

Montana Highway Patrol found Flach in a 2008 red Dodge, which was overturned in Rock Creek near Rock Creek Road and Valley of the Moon Road. Troopers have not determined what time the crash occurred or where Falch headed.

The crash report said Falch was travelling north on Rock Creek Road. The road was icy and when he reached a right hand curve in the road, his Dodge went straight, flipping over and landing in the creek. By the time Montana Highway Patrol arrived at about 4 a.m. Falch was dead.

The exact cause of the crash is still under investigation.

As of Monday, 200 people in Montana have died in crashes this year. That is compared to 182 people in 2019 during the same time period.

