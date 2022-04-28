Missoula County Sheriff's Office to host drug Take Back Day Saturday

Missoula County Sheriff's deputies will be accepting unused and unneeded medications on Saturday as part of a nationwide event.

Take Back Day is set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 30.

A drop-off location for unneeded medications will be set up in the west parking lot of the Missoula County Courthouse, 200 West Broadway, off Woody Street.

Disposal of medications is free and anonymous.

Collection is coordinated by the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office, which joins more than 30 agencies across Montana participating in the event. Take Back Day happens bi-annually with more than 4,000 drop-off locations nationwide.

“This initiative addresses vital public safety and public health issue(s),” stated a press release from the sheriff’s office. “Medicines that languish in homes are highly susceptible to diversion, misuse and abuse. Rates of prescription drug abuse in the United States are alarmingly high, as are the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses from these drugs.”

Year-round drop off is also offered at the following locations:

Partnership Health Center, 401 W. Railroad, Missoula, MT 59802

Health Service Pharmacy, 634 Eddy Ave., Missoula, MT 59812

Credena Health Pharmacy St. Patrick, 500 W. Broadway, Missoula, MT 59802

Wal-Mart Pharmacy 10-3259, 3555 Mullan Rd., Missoula, MT 59808

Montana CVS Pharmacy, LLC, 1902 Brooks St., Missoula, MT 59801

Missoula Pharmacy, Inc., 1211 S. Reserve St. Ste 102, Missoula, MT 59801

Granite Pharmacy Missoula, 2230 27th Ave. Ste 2, Missoula, MT 59804

Community Medical center Hospital Pharmacy, 2827 Fort Missoula Rd., Missoula, MT 59804

Community Cancer Center Pharmacy, 2837 Fort Missoula Rd., Missoula, MT 59804

Wal-Mart Pharmacy 20-2147, 4000 Hwy 93 S., Missoula, MT 59804

G&E Ventures, Inc. 16862 Beckwith St., Ste P, Frenchtown, MT 59834

Lolo Drug, 103 Glacier Dr., Lolo, MT 59847

Seeley Swan Pharmacy, 3027 Hwy 83, Lazy Pines Mall #J, Seeley Lake, MT 59868

Florence Pharmacy North, 5549 Old Highway 93, Florence, MT 59833

