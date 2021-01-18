Missoula County sues insurance company over Gleneagle case

Missoula County is suing its insurance company after it failed to provide the county coverage when the county was sued over a subdivision in the Grant Creek Area.
Missoula County filed the lawsuit in September, and it is being argued in front of U.S. District Court Judge Dana L. Christensen.
Two previous settlements in the case forced Missoula County to issue $1.26 million in general obligation bonds in 2019 after issuing $1.2 million in bonds in 2017.
The county owned the property and started selling parcels before it was completely planned. Two individuals brought their lawsuits against Missoula County in 2013 after the county failed to properly plan development for the Gleneagle Subdivision before selling the land to private owners.
In its lawsuit, Missoula County said States Self-Insurers Risk Retention Group, Inc. failed to “respond or acknowledge coverage for a considerable period of time,” according to the lawsuit. Missoula County included a copy of the insurance policy, which included an agreement to pay damages up to $10 million. Missoula County’s premium was a little more than $100,000.
Because the risk retention group failed to respond and confirm coverage, Missoula County said the company breached its obligations under the insurance contract. It asked the company to reimburse Missoula County for its defense fees and payments to resolve to the suit.
The risk retention group responded to the lawsuit on Jan. 8 and denied responsibility to reimburse Missoula County. It asked the case be dismissed for Missoula County’s failure to state a claim.