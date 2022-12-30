 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick alert featured

Missoula County swears in elected officials

  • 0
Swearing in ceremony

Erin Lipkind is sworn in as the Missoula County superintendent of schools at the Missoula County Courthouse on Friday.

 BEN ALLAN SMITH, Missoulian

A full slate of county officials — many of them returning to their posts with the local government — was sworn into office at 11 a.m. on Friday in front of a packed crowd at the Sophie Moiese Room in the Missoula County Courthouse.

“I’m thrilled to welcome back some familiar faces and a few new faces,” said Commissioner Dave Strohmaier as he entered his second term as commissioner.

Strohmaier took his oath alongside Justices of the Peace Landee Holloway and Alex Beal, Sheriff and Coroner Jeremiah Petersen, Clerk and Recorder and Treasurer Tyler Gernant, County Attorney Kirsten Pabst, Superintendent of Schools Erin Lipkind and Auditor David Wall.

Watch as chunks of ice flow down the Clark Fork River through downtown Missoula.

“We have a fantastic team,” Strohmaier added. “We’re going to hit the ground running on Jan. 1 with our initiatives and priorities.”

Strohmaier, who beat out Republican challenger Kim Chambers to return to his position on the board of county commissioners, said he feels strongly about the collaborative spirit between the city and county governments, and he’s looking forward to working together in the same building with the upcoming transition into the old Federal Building downtown.

People are also reading…

“All aboard!” he said.

Petersen, who takes the place of outgoing sheriff TJ McDermott, also expressed his enthusiasm for the job that lies ahead.

“I’m super excited,” Petersen said. “TJ did an amazing job. We have amazing people. We’re going to continue moving forward providing the best in law enforcement.”

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

The U.S. Navy has been employing dolphins and sea lions for more than 60 years

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News