Missoula County takes step toward new behavioral health crisis center

In the first nine months of 2020, the emergency department at St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula saw an average of 7.5 people per day for behavioral health issues, including substance abuse, because there was no other place for them to go.

That’s according to Terry Kendrick, the program manager for Missoula’s Strategic Alliance for Improved Behavioral Health, a coalition of government agencies, nonprofits and other organizations working to build a new facility in Missoula for people dealing with a mental health crisis.

Kendrick was giving an update to the Missoula County commissioners earlier this month about the need for the facility, which will technically be called a Crisis Receiving Center. It's scheduled to open sometime this fall.

The new short-term emergency mental health treatment center will be at the Western Montana Mental Health Center, a nonprofit that is the project manager for the facility. Billings is the only other place in the state with a crisis receiving center.

At the meeting on July 12, the commissioners approved a memorandum of understanding with Western Montana Mental Health Center to distribute $113,154 of County Tribal Matching Grant funds to begin planning and renovating a space.

Kendrick said a couple years ago, a consulting firm conducted an analysis of the Missoula County behavioral health care system.

“They estimated that we needed about 20 beds per night in Missoula for crisis, for crisis stabilization,” she said. “And right now, we have five voluntary beds with Dakota Place and two involuntary. And so, the Crisis Receiving Center would have 16 beds and that, with Dakota Place, would take care of that need.”

The Dakota Place Crisis Facility is a longer-term inpatient center for people who have higher-acuity needs.

Commissioner Josh Slotnick has been a part of the planning process on the project. He said there’s a huge need in the community for more behavioral health treatment.

“Typically, if someone is under the influence of some substance, such that we can’t properly do a mental health evaluation, that person’s brought to the emergency department or possibly to jail,” he said. “Because those are our only options. But they’re not the best options. We can bring someone who’s in that state to a crisis receiving center and they can come back to themselves over the course of 24 hours.”

Slotnick said that the person is given time to emerge from whatever state they’re in.

“They’re sort of in the hole, and they’re met with someone right there who can help them figure out what the next step is,” he said. “As opposed to waking up in jail or the emergency department.”

Slotnick said that sometimes, people who are treated at the hospital are simply “swept off to the curb” after they leave the emergency department.

The crisis receiving center will reduce the money spent by local governments, he noted.

“This is going to lessen the pressure, lessen the financial pressure on the emergency department and jail and help people move forward out of whatever it is that’s ailing them,” he said. Slotnick said the county’s jail diversion program has been successful over the past few years in reducing overcrowding.

Levi Anderson, the CEO of the Western Montana Mental Health Center, told the Missoulian earlier this year that the facility will be built on the organization’s main campus on Wyoming Street in central Missoula.

The facility will be open 24/7 and will have at least three full-time staff members on at all hours. There may be nurses, mental health therapists and peer support specialists on site at any given time.

"It's a system and service designed to be a single point of access for individuals experiencing a mental health emergency," he said. "That means law enforcement can drop people off, emergency services can bring people in, or people can present and meet on site."

He said the goal is for most people to spend about 7-10 hours in the facility, but it will be on a case-by-case basis.

"It's really designed to provide a safe space for individuals so they can be assessed and triaged for various levels of care," Anderson said. "The goal is really to assess individual needs for those who present there to ensure they're safe and find out what care they could benefit from most."