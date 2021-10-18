Missoula County taking public comment on new housing plan

Missoula County is seeking public input on a proposed housing plan in response to drastic changes in the local housing market.
In the plan, called "Breaking Ground," the county said there is a shortage of approximately 2,400 housing units in Missoula County. Feedback at missoula.co/housing is being accepted until Nov. 12.
The plan is 51 pages long and centers around finding long-term solutions to affordable housing, dealing with land use and planning, zoning and infrastructure.
"It's kind of been in the works for a long time," said Jordan Lyons, Missoula County housing specialist. "No time like the present to take something like this on and I think we're glad we're doing this now, not even a couple more years down the road."
The county would like to use its already established tools, such as adoptive zoning, investing in infrastructure in areas slated for growth, and acquiring and using already banked land for affordable housing development.
The plan notes that wages in Missoula have stagnated over the past two decades — median income was $47,013 in 2000 and $47,426 in 2019. Between 2010 and 2019 rents increased 12% and median home prices have increased from approximately $200,000 a decade ago to around $420,000 in 2021.
The county's list of planned actions includes investment in things such as sewer, water, internet and roads that "could enable residential unit production" in urban areas surrounding Missoula city limits, as well as in Lolo and Seeley Lake.
The county is also exploring the creation of a city-county housing trust fund. Missoula established a housing trust fund in 2020 and budgeted an additional $2.7 million for the fund in fiscal year 2022.
"I think it's really helpful to have something like that, where you can match other funds that come in, or have some flexibility to meet the community's unique needs that you might now get from some other funds," Lyons said.
In the housing plan, Missoula County also states it is looking to develop a strategic framework to utilize and acquire land for affordable housing.
"Land control is key to ensuring housing is developed in the places where it is most needed," the plan reads. "An organized framework can help the county make efficient decisions about when and where to acquire land (and) what to do with land that it controls that may be suitable for affordable housing."
As noted in its new zoning policy, the county would also like to implement incentives to developers to encourage them to build housing that remains affordable. The development permitting process is also noted in the plan as something that could be improved.
Additionally, the county has outlined a program to provide down-payment assistance, "and/or supports access to home ownership." The plan notes that existing funds "have inflexible eligibility requirements that are inconsistent with Missoula's rapidly rising housing prices. They are also insufficient to meet rapidly growing needs."
Missoula County also stated it wants to partner with other entities to preserve market-rate housing that is currently affordable. It would also like to rehabilitate homes occupied by low- to moderate-income residents and explore funding sources for affordable housing development and investment in infrastructure.
The county would also like to study both short-term rentals and second homes.
"The county does not know how many second homes and short-term rentals (such as VRBO and Airbnb) there are in the county because there are currently no regulations for short-term rentals outside the city of Missoula," the plan states. "Identifying how many there are is the first step to understanding their potential impact on the county’s housing market."
Missoula County would like to make a master flow chart of all organizations doing affordable housing work and would like to improve coordination among those groups.
The plan also stated that Missoula needs to coordinate with other Montana jurisdictions for "state and federal advocacy for change to housing policy."
The county met with a variety of local government officials, nonprofits, realtors, developers and a variety of other stakeholders in housing to draft the plan.
“As with all complicated issues, there is no silver bullet that will mitigate all housing issues in the county,” Missoula County Commissioner Dave Strohmaier said in a release. “But this plan will provide a collective set of actions, investments and relationships over time that will lead to better outcomes than if we did nothing. We believe those actions, taken together, will move the needle and make housing more affordable for more people.”
