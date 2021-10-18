Missoula County taking public comment on new housing plan

Missoula County also stated it wants to partner with other entities to preserve market-rate housing that is currently affordable. It would also like to rehabilitate homes occupied by low- to moderate-income residents and explore funding sources for affordable housing development and investment in infrastructure.

The county would also like to study both short-term rentals and second homes.

"The county does not know how many second homes and short-term rentals (such as VRBO and Airbnb) there are in the county because there are currently no regulations for short-term rentals outside the city of Missoula," the plan states. "Identifying how many there are is the first step to understanding their potential impact on the county’s housing market."

Missoula County would like to make a master flow chart of all organizations doing affordable housing work and would like to improve coordination among those groups.

The plan also stated that Missoula needs to coordinate with other Montana jurisdictions for "state and federal advocacy for change to housing policy."

The county met with a variety of local government officials, nonprofits, realtors, developers and a variety of other stakeholders in housing to draft the plan.

“As with all complicated issues, there is no silver bullet that will mitigate all housing issues in the county,” Missoula County Commissioner Dave Strohmaier said in a release. “But this plan will provide a collective set of actions, investments and relationships over time that will lead to better outcomes than if we did nothing. We believe those actions, taken together, will move the needle and make housing more affordable for more people.”

Jordan Hansen covers news and local government for the Missoulian. Shout at him on Twitter @jordyhansen or send him an email at Jordan.Hansen@Missoulian.com

