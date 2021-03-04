Missoula County teachers to receive vaccine starting next week

Teachers at schools within Missoula County will begin receiving doses of the COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine as early as next week in partnership with Granite Pharmacy, said Eric Beyer, Granite's owner and pharmacist.

Granite Pharmacy has enough doses to vaccinate all teachers in Missoula County, which he said amounts to about 2,000 people.

The vaccine will be available for teachers in Missoula County Public Schools and in smaller districts in Missoula County such as Target Range, Hellgate Elementary, Clinton, DeSmet and Bonner, among others.

The teachers will receive vaccines from a federal program announced by President Joe Biden earlier this week that aims to vaccinate teachers and child care staff by the end of March — even if states have not declared teachers eligible yet.

Montana is still in Phase 1B of the state’s COVID-19 vaccination plan, and will move to Phase 1B+ beginning Monday. Phase 1B+ will include Montanans age 60 and older as well as people ages 16 to 59 years old who have certain existing or chronic health conditions, such as asthma, liver disease or cystic fibrosis.

Gov. Greg Gianforte moved essential workers, including teachers, to Phase 1C of the state’s vaccination plan soon after taking office in order to prioritize high-risk individuals.

