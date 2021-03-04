Missoula County teachers to receive vaccine starting next week

Teachers at schools within Missoula County will begin receiving doses of the COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine as early as next week in partnership with Granite Pharmacy, said Eric Beyer, Granite's owner and pharmacist.
Granite Pharmacy has enough doses to vaccinate all teachers in Missoula County, which he said amounts to about 2,000 people.
The vaccine will be available for teachers in Missoula County Public Schools and in smaller districts in Missoula County such as Target Range, Hellgate Elementary, Clinton, DeSmet and Bonner, among others.
The teachers will receive vaccines from a federal program announced by President Joe Biden earlier this week that aims to vaccinate teachers and child care staff by the end of March — even if states have not declared teachers eligible yet.
Montana is still in Phase 1B of the state’s COVID-19 vaccination plan, and will move to Phase 1B+ beginning Monday. Phase 1B+ will include Montanans age 60 and older as well as people ages 16 to 59 years old who have certain existing or chronic health conditions, such as asthma, liver disease or cystic fibrosis.
Gov. Greg Gianforte moved essential workers, including teachers, to Phase 1C of the state’s vaccination plan soon after taking office in order to prioritize high-risk individuals.
Now, the federal allocation of doses to pharmacies will bump some teachers to the front of the line in some parts of the state. The doses given to teachers in Missoula County are not part of the state’s allocation to Missoula County.
Missoula County Public Schools Superintendent Rob Watson said the district has about 1,000 teachers who have not yet received the vaccine. Almost 200 district employees such as school nurses were vaccinated because they are health care workers or other eligible groups.
MCPS is working with Granite Pharmacy to hold mass vaccination clinics for staff beginning next week. Beyer said clinics will be held in school gymnasiums or theaters to allow for social distancing. Pharmacists, pharmacy students and school nurses will aid in the vaccination administration.
“I'm thankful that we have this opportunity to get our staff vaccinated,” Watson told the Missoulian.
The district shared the news with teachers early Thursday evening, he said, adding they are still figuring out some logistics of scheduling the vaccinations, but that the clinics will likely be staggered over a couple of days and teachers will be able to sign up online.
Beyer noted that Granite Pharmacy is still vaccinating Missoula County residents who fall into Phase 1B with doses separate from the federal allocation for teachers.
“We’re not taking any appointments away from what we were already doing for 1B,” Beyer said. “This is an add-on that we are doing with the schools.”