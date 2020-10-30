Missoula County: Three more residents have died of COVID-related complications

Local health officials said last week they expect the number of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in Missoula County to continue to increase, especially with upcoming holidays.

Health officials are also asking that people maintain small social circles and avoid indoor settings if possible for any Halloween celebrations, which are also now capped to 25 people under the new restrictions. Additionally, they are advising that people maintain six feet of distance, wear masks and wash hands frequently.

The new restrictions limit businesses to 50% capacity, cap groups at 25 people, and mandate that alcohol service stops at 10 p.m. With them, the county aims to lower the incidence rate, which represents the rate of new cases per 100,000 population, on a rolling seven-day average.