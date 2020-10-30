Missoula County: Three more residents have died of COVID-related complications

Missoula County reported 90 new COVID-19 cases since Thursday, a new daily record, and the death of three more residents on Friday.
There are currently 641 active cases with more than 1,740 close contacts, according to an email from the county. As of Friday afternoon, 19 county residents have died from COVID-related complications.
Twenty-six people remained hospitalized in county facilities for COVID-19 infection on Friday, 14 of which are county residents.
Earlier this week, the Missoula City-County Health Department announced new restrictions in an attempt to slow the spread so Missoula County can keep schools and businesses open, and continue to serve as a regional health care hub for COVID-19 and non-COVlD care.
"The Missoula City-County Health Department is deeply saddened to report that two Missoula County residents have died this afternoon from complications due to COVID-19," the department wrote in an email. "These two deaths are in addition to the death reported earlier today."
The county noted that the residents who passed away Friday were all aged 70 or older.
Currently, 33% of the 641 active cases in the county are among individuals aged 70 and older.
Local health officials said last week they expect the number of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in Missoula County to continue to increase, especially with upcoming holidays.
Health officials are also asking that people maintain small social circles and avoid indoor settings if possible for any Halloween celebrations, which are also now capped to 25 people under the new restrictions. Additionally, they are advising that people maintain six feet of distance, wear masks and wash hands frequently.
The new restrictions limit businesses to 50% capacity, cap groups at 25 people, and mandate that alcohol service stops at 10 p.m. With them, the county aims to lower the incidence rate, which represents the rate of new cases per 100,000 population, on a rolling seven-day average.
Missoula County reported an incidence rate of 46 cases per 100,000 population on Friday, which is well above the 25 cases per 100,000 population rate that the Harvard Global Health lnstitute flags as "red zone" beyond which a locality may tip into uncontrolled spread. County health officials said they are using the 25 cases per 100,000 as one metric for considering whether restrictions may be lifted, tightened or remain the same in the future.
To date, Missoula County has had 2,339 COVID-19 cases with 1,682 recoveries and 17 deaths.
